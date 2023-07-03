By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 13:45

Spurs players pictured warming up pre-match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Barcelona president Juan Laporta has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur will be signing Clement Lenglet this summer following his loan spell last term.

Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Ange Postecoglou will know that he has his work cut out to make Spurs a top side competing once again, but perhaps mainly just in one area of the pitch and that is the defence.

Last season, Tottenham shipped 63 goals which was the worst out of any side inside the top 14 of the Premier League, which is extremely damning on the players that were regularly called upon, but it also showed how good their attack was.

This is because Tottenham only narrowly missed out on European football to Aston Villa despite their shocking record at the back, so Postecoglou just needs to get consistency in his attacking players such as Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Son Heung-min, whereas the defender will take a lot more work and time to improve.

Spurs likely to sign Lenglet

One way that Postecoglou could speed up the process of getting a better defence is by being active in the transfer market, although bringing back someone who only managed to keep four clean sheets in the Premier League when he started a game isn’t the best way to go about things.

Lenglet, who made 28 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions last season, is now back with Barcelona ahead of the new season, but the club’s president Laporta, believes Lenglet will end up back in N17.

“I think that with Tottenham we will reach an agreement for Lenglet. This almost never goes fast. It depends on the other party,” Said Laporta.

Postecoglou will need to improve their defence

Barcelona will be pushing very hard for Spurs to make an offer for Lenglet as they look to ease their financial woes which has seen them give up several naming and TV rights in order to fun signings and pay players their wages.

The only way that Lenglet could be a decent signing for Tottenham is by him being nothing more than a squad player who plays the odd league game when required and then turn out in the cups as he is simply not the defender who can lead a commanding defence for a top six club.