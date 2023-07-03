Tourist Hot Spot: Almunecar La Herradura Make This National Tourism Ranking

By Betty Henderson • 03 July 2023 • 19:27

The tourism industry is off to a good start thanks to several events. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar

ALMUNECAR and La Herradura have earned a well-deserved spot among Spain’s most popular tourist destinations.

According to a report into tourist destinations released by Exceltur on Friday, June 30, the charming coastal towns surpassed internationally famed tourist destinations. The towns secured a place in the top 100, overtaking destinations including Bilbao, Sitges, Santiago de Compostela, and Santander.

The report highlights the town’s strong economic and social ties to tourism, ranking it 67th in the country, an impressive fourth in Andalucia, and first in the Granada region. Exceltur, an alliance of leading Spanish tourism companies, created the report to shed light on the local impact of tourism, including employment opportunities and the effects on the economy.

Almunecar and La Herradura’s success is likely due to the towns’ large quantity of accommodation for tourists to stay in. In 2022, the town boasted a total of 14,507 rooms in hotels and other forms of accommodation.

This has a substantial impact on the local economy, generating 2,180 jobs last year (also ranking 67th nationally and 16th in Andalucia).

The report also highlighted the importance of tourism for the town’s economy, accounting for 57.4 per cent of its overall income. This achievement places the towns above other popular destinations including Marbella, Adeje, Lloret de Mar, and Tarifa.

The Exceltur report also outlined a set of priorities for future tourism development, highlighting creating sustainable tourism opportunities while respecting the local culture and further developing local residents’ quality of life.

With its rising popularity and unique tourist attractions, Almunecar and La Herradura are quickly becoming must-visit destinations for travellers seeking a Spanish getaway.

About Almunecar and La Herradura

Almunecar and La Herradura offer visitors a wealth of attractions. This coastal town boasts award-winning pristine beaches, where sunseekers can bask in the warm Mediterranean rays.

The town is a historic wonder, featuring Roman ruins at the Aqueducto de los Arcos and the fascinating Castillo de San Miguel .

The region is also known for its delicious local cuisine, with seafood dishes and tropical fruits taking centre-stage in many dishes.

Adventure enthusiasts can explore the nearby Sierra de Almijara Natural Park, offering breathtaking hiking trails and panoramic views.