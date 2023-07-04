By Anna Ellis • 04 July 2023 • 16:04

Alicante obtained 93.5 per cent occupancy rate in second fortnight of June. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante / Facebook.

BigDataHOSBEC has just closed the hotel occupancy data for the second half of June.

The sixth month of the year closed with an average occupancy rate of 91.2 per cent.

The domestic market accounted for 44.2 per cent, with the balance shifting towards the international market, which accounted for 55.8 per cent of the total volume.

The latter shows a wide range of nationalities, including British (8 per cent), Irish (5.9 per cent), Italian (4.8 per cent), French (3.4 per cent), Belgian (2.9 per cent), Dutch and Swedish (2.6 per cent) and Norwegian (2.5 per cent).

The German, Finnish, Swiss, Icelandic and Danish markets are between 2 per cent and 1 per cent. The rest of the issuing markets do not exceed 1 per cent of representation in any case.

With regard to the forecasts for the first fortnight of July, 83.7 per cent of rooms have already been booked, although this figure is likely to rise, as has been the case in previous fortnights.

The city of Alicante was the destination analysed with the best average hotel occupancy rate of 93.5 per cent, boosted by the week of the Bonfires of San Juan, which meant that a large part of the city’s hotel offer was sold out.

The Costa Blanca area (excluding Benidorm) recorded an occupancy rate of 80 per cent during the second fortnight of June, surpassing the records recorded in 2019 (78.7 per cent).

One of the keys to this is the complex balance that both the international and domestic markets have to achieve in order to fit in perfectly with the hotel offer in the Valencian Community.

While in highly internationalised destinations such as Benidorm or Valencia, international clients account for 60 per cent of the total.

Other destinations successfully work with the loyalty of domestic tourists such as Gandia or Castellon, with more than 80 per cent of national clients who significantly increase their occupancy figures.