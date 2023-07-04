As Strikes Loom, Doctors’ Union In Portugal Calls Government Proposal ‘A Completely Medieval Model

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 17:58

Image of a doctor with a patient. Credit: S_L/Shutterstock.com

Doctors’ unions in Portugal are not happy with the Government’s latest proposal.

The latest 20 per cent supplement obliges doctors to work more than twice as many hours a year they claim. It also overloads the health professional’s system even more and does not cover everyone they added this Tuesday, July 4.

A two-day strike is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday 5, and there is the distinct possibility that more industrial action could follow, according to sicnoticias.pt.

The major point of contention between the physicians’ unions and the Government is the requirement for attributing a 20 per cent supplement to professionals.

Doctors could end up working an extra 350 hours per year

For this, doctors are obliged to work full time, maintaining 40 hours per week. That would see them having to work an extra 350 hours per year, which is well above the current 150 hours that they currently do.

Jorge Roque da Cunha, secretary general of the Independent Union of Physicians (YES), warned: ‘We are talking about 40 working days in which doctors are no longer available to accompany their families, to study, and to have a clear head so as not to commit any medical error’.

Joana Bordalo Sá, from the National Federation of Doctors (FNAM), voiced his belief that they were facing ‘a completely medieval model’.

‘Doctors continue to do 18 hours of urgency from their normal schedule when we intend to return to 12 hours so that there are more doctors to do consultations and surgery and not all are focused on the emergency’, she continued.

The safety of patients is being put at risk

‘In addition, it also proposes a change in rest periods compensation after night work, and this can put the safety of patients at risk’, Bordalo Sá added.

As well as disapproving the proposed salary review of the guardianship, doctors have complained that not all professionals are included.

‘There are doctors who have been completely forgotten, namely public health doctors and internal doctors who make up a third of our workforce, and who also have to be considered’, highlighted Joana Bordalo Sá.

More strikes are possible if the Government fails to concede

This dissatisfaction is what originally led the sector’s unions to strike and more strikes are threatened if the Government does not give in during this negotiating round.

Speaking about the announcement of a stoppage on the 25th, 26th and 27th of July, Roque da Cunha said: ‘At the end of the month we are going to go ahead with a three-day strike, although I would like to avoid that happening’.

The FNAM confirms that it will be present at the meetings scheduled for the 7 and 11 of this month, promising to present its counter-proposals and ‘see if new strikes are avoided in early August’.