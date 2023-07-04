As Strikes Loom, Doctors’ Union In Portugal Calls Government Proposal ‘A Completely Medieval Model

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 17:58
Image of a doctor with a patient.
Credit: S_L/Shutterstock.com
Doctors’ unions in Portugal are not happy with the Government’s latest proposal.
The latest 20 per cent supplement obliges doctors to work more than twice as many hours a year they claim. It also overloads the health professional’s system even more and does not cover everyone they added this Tuesday, July 4.
A two-day strike is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Wednesday 5, and there is the distinct possibility that more industrial action could follow, according to sicnoticias.pt.
The major point of contention between the physicians’ unions and the Government is the requirement for attributing a 20 per cent supplement to professionals.
For this, doctors are obliged to work full time, maintaining 40 hours per week. That would see them having to work an extra 350 hours per year, which is well above the current 150 hours that they currently do.
Jorge Roque da Cunha, secretary general of the Independent Union of Physicians (YES), warned: ‘We are talking about 40 working days in which doctors are no longer available to accompany their families, to study, and to have a clear head so as not to commit any medical error’.
Joana Bordalo Sá, from the National Federation of Doctors (FNAM), voiced his belief that they were facing ‘a completely medieval model’.
‘Doctors continue to do 18 hours of urgency from their normal schedule when we intend to return to 12 hours so that there are more doctors to do consultations and surgery and not all are focused on the emergency’, she continued.
‘In addition, it also proposes a change in rest periods compensation after night work, and this can put the safety of patients at risk’, Bordalo Sá added.
As well as disapproving the proposed salary review of the guardianship, doctors have complained that not all professionals are included.
‘There are doctors who have been completely forgotten, namely public health doctors and internal doctors who make up a third of our workforce, and who also have to be considered’, highlighted Joana Bordalo Sá.
This dissatisfaction is what originally led the sector’s unions to strike and more strikes are threatened if the Government does not give in during this negotiating round.
Speaking about the announcement of a stoppage on the 25th, 26th and 27th of July, Roque da Cunha said: ‘At the end of the month we are going to go ahead with a three-day strike, although I would like to avoid that happening’.
The FNAM confirms that it will be present at the meetings scheduled for the 7 and 11 of this month, promising to present its counter-proposals and ‘see if new strikes are avoided in early August’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.