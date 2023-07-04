Couple Arrested After Store Owner Killed In Madrid

By John Ensor • 04 July 2023 • 19:47

Policia Nacional. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that took place in the Spanish capital yesterday.

At around 4.00 pm on Tuesday, July 4, officers of the National Police arrested an unnamed Spanish man in Calle Atocha in Madrid, very close to where the murder took place, according to Nuis Diario.

The fatal robbery took place at noon yesterday in Madrid’s Plaza de Tirso de Molina. The victim was the owner of the professional uniforms store, Vistebien, who died after they suffered stab wounds yesterday.

Police Arrest Man And Woman

A 54-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, both of Spanish Nationality, have been detained by police, both individuals are known to police and have previous convictions.

Investigators from the Homicide V department have named the victim of the attack as Concha, a 61-year-old Spanish woman, who owned the haberdashery.

Officers suspect that she resisted the robbery, and as a result she received several stab wounds, that tragically caused her death. According to several witnesses, the assailant left with a bloody shirt and fled in the direction of Antón Martín Street.

Police posted a message on Twitter to announce the arrests: ‘Arrested in just over 24 hours in Madrid the alleged perpetrator of the death of concha, owner of a business in Tirso de Molina square. A woman allegedly related to these events has also been arrested.’

Black Monday

The events occurred around 13.30 pm on Monday inside a neighbourhood clothing store clothing called ‘Vistebien’ located in the centre of the capital. Police discovered a woman with several stab wounds to the abdomen who was in cardiorespiratory arrest and was bleeding profusely.

The officers administered resuscitation procedures until the arrival of medical personnel. Despite the efforts of the medics the owner of the store was later pronounced dead.

This latest murder was one of three that were recorded on what was called Black Monday in Madrid, all the victims were women.