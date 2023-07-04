Grayson Perry Wears Dress For Knighthood

By John Ensor • 04 July 2023 • 13:12

Artist, writer and broadcaster, Grayson Perry was recently knighted and decided to accept the honour dressed as his female alter-ego, Claire.

The 63-year-old cross-dressing artist Sir Grayson Perry received the award at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, June 28.

The knighthood was bestowed upon him in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts. It was presented by the Prince of Wales, dressed in RAF uniform, while Perry wore a burgundy taffeta dress.

Grayson’s Contribution To The Art World

In 2003, he won the Turner Prize for his work, Claire’s Coming Out Dress and also a collection of vases depicting the dark recesses of life.

He won the praise of many during the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with his wife Philippa, Perry presented Grayson’s Art Club from his home studio. The programme encouraged members of the public to make and share their own artworks from lockdown.

Together with works from practising artists and celebrity guests, the public’s work was due to be displayed at an exhibition in Manchester. Sadly, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time the event did not take place.

The award-winning artist, known for his tapestries and ceramic works, took to social media, he Tweeted: ‘Fabulous morning at Windsor Castle Such a surprisingly warm and intimate ritual Lovely to share with family and friends up close I went for a 16th century meets grandmother of the bride look.’

Public Reacts To Grayson’s Knighthood

Fans of the artist posted their responses: ‘Congratulations on your Knighthood it is richly deserved. You have inspired so many unlikely everyday people who didn’t know they could be artists during lockdown. The artwork they produced was astonishing and remarkable. You bring sunshine into people’s lives, enjoy!’

A fellow artist commented: ‘Congratulations!!! Perfect outfit for the occasion.’ While another inquired: ‘Stay weird and wonderful! When is the next art club series?’

One message summed up the event: ‘Sir Grayson – you looked FAB-You-LUSS! Love that you are now very much part of establishment !!’

Sir Grayson was made a CBE in 2014, presented by the then Prince Charles. At the time and wore a midnight blue dress with a wide-brimmed black hat which he called his ‘Italian mother-of-the-bride’ outfit. With this in mind he joked, ‘maybe I’m now “grandmother-of-the-bride” – I’ve got a bit older.’