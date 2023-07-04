By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 13:00

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United look set to miss out on Moroccan international Sofyan Amrabat according to Fiorentina’s chief executive Joe Barone.

Amrabat was one of the most talked about players during the last transfer window after he starred at the World Cup for Morocco as he helped lead his country to the semi-finals and they were the first African side to have ever achieved that feat.

The Moroccan international was linked with a load of clubs across Europe including Tottenham Hotspur, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona but nothing ever came to fruition and he played out the remainder of the season out in Florence.

He certainly boosted his profile in Qatar last winter as he received huge praise from people in and around the game, especially after Morocco knocked out former World Cup winners Spain on penalties.

The midfielder has just one year left to run on his contract so Fiorentina could be looking to cash in on their star performer, and with so many clubs interested they may well have expected a bidding war this summer, but that’s not been the case.

Amrabat staying at Fiorentina

Instead, Amrabat seems to have no suitors who are willing to stump up the cash required to secure his services for the next few years as Barone has revealed.

He told Sportmediaset: “No offers have arrived for Amrabat, he’s staying here at the moment.”

The fact that Man United aren’t going in for Amrabat may not be too much of a surprise given that the Red Devils are closing in on the signing of England international Mason Mount who’s been having his medical over the last 24 hours.

Man United focussing on other targets

However, that doesn’t mean he will be staying at Fiorentina and clubs may just be waiting to see if the Italian side reduce their asking price as the transfer window deadline begins to get closer and they be more desperate to sell the midfielder.

If Amrabat sees out the remainder of his contract with Fiorentina then that would certainly open up a load more potential doors as he wouldn’t require a transfer fee and that would appeal to far more clubs all over the world.