Medical Emergency Involving Four-Year-Old Occurs On Glasgow To Malaga Flight

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 20:04

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

A flight from Glasgow bound for Malaga had to cut its approach route short this Monday, July 3, after a medical emergency flared up on board.

As reported by the Spanish Air Controllers account @controladores on Twitter: ‘The flight crew from Glasgow arriving at #Málaga requested medical assistance on arrival as they were carrying a 4-year-old boy with a probable epileptic seizure’.

It continued: ‘On board there is also a doctor attending to the little one. Priority. We cut the approach manoeuvre as much as possible and coordinated with the airport management and medical assistance. I hope he recovers soon’.

La tripulación de vuelo procedente de Glasgow llegando a #Málaga solicita asistencia médica a la llegada al llevar un pequeño de 4 años con probable ataque epiléptico. A bordo también hay un médico atendiendo al peque. Prioridad. Le recortamos la maniobra de aproximación en lo… pic.twitter.com/VuLaGdPI1u — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) July 3, 2023

The crew of Ryanair flight FR2609 requested medical assistance to be prepared for a child aged four, who had suffered a possible epileptic seizure.

Luckily, a doctor was on board who attended to the child in mid-flight. Air controllers at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport gave the plane priority and coordinated with the medical teams that were waiting for it on arrival.

A life-saving flight carried a newborn baby from Melilla to Malaga

A few months ago, a baby from Melilla had to be transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga to save her life.

Tweeting about the incident, a crew member of an air transport company specialising in health emergencies wrote: “Have you seen a miracle live in front of your eyes? I have seen it tonight. With one of the longest evacuations in the history of our company. Twenty long hours that have saved the life of a baby’.

According to health sources at the time, the baby had been born in Melilla but an emergency resulted in her having to be transferred to the maternity hospital in Malaga.

A life-saving flight was hastily arranged after she reportedly aspirated meconium, that dark substance that is formed in the fetal period and that constitutes the first faeces of a newborn child.

This left her in critical condition and in need of specialised medical treatment. On arrival in the Costa del Sol, the baby was admitted to the facility’s Neonatology Critical Care Unit where her prognosis was later reported to be favourable, as reported by malagahoy.es.