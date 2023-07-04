Repsol Announces New Discount Scheme For Drivers

By John Ensor • 04 July 2023 • 16:22

Image of a Repsol service station in Spain. Credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

Fuel supplier Repsol has launched a scheme for drivers to claim discounts on their purchase of Petrol and Diesel, but only for certain drivers.

Under a new initiative, drivers will be able to save between 6 and 24 cents per litre of fuel for drivers with the right qualifications, according to Ideal, Tuesday, July 4.

Fuel Price Fluctuations

When refuelling in Spain there are numerous factors that must be taken into account, from the season to the day of the week. After months of uncertainty and fluctuation, the price of fuel has stabilized in recent weeks, offering some relief for drivers’ pockets.

In addition, Repsol has just launched a new idea for its customers, in which it will be possible to save up to 24 cents per litre.

How To Save With Repsol

To take advantage of the offer all you have to do is become a Repsol shareholder. Something that at the beginning of the month was not impossible, since the price of a company share was around €13.50.

Depending on the number of shares held, Repsol offers different discounts. In total, there are four categories depending on the amount of shares owned.

One: from 1 to 999 actions.

Plus: from 1,000 to 2,999 shares.

Premium: from 3,000 to 14,999 shares.

Platinum: more than 15,000 shares.

The minimum discount for having only one share is 6 cents per litre. While the maximum, which can be accessed by those with more than 15,000 shares and who have contracted car, electricity, heating and solar light services, is 24 cents per litre.

In order to take advantage of the offer you have to buy a Repsol share and register in the company’s Community of Shareholders, which will give you access to the Repsol Travel Shareholder card. Once obtained all you have to do is add it to the Repsol app, to start enjoying the discounts.

Additionally, just by downloading the application, Repsol offer discounts of 5 cents per litre of fuel. An amount that can increase up to 20 cents if you have services such as electricity or heating contracted with the company.