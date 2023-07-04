By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 18:30

A new agreement has been reached between the United Kingdom and Spain to allow British students to attend a Spanish university due to a post-Brexit agreement.

Brexit has certainly hampered the way Brits are able to work, move and study abroad with many of their pre-agreed terms being lost due to them no longer being part of the European Union, although some may be getting back to normality.

While Spain are certainly angered by the Brexit agreement which was voted for and passed through in the United Kingdom, they’re still seemingly willing to work and negotiate with the Brits to ensure not everyone has a negative impact from Brexit.

This is because the Spanish and British have now come to an agreement which will allow students who have studied under the British education system – including ones in British schools in Spain – can now attend and be enrolled into a Spanish university.

After spending countless years in the education system, many British students decide to go do at least a year of studying abroad as it gives them a different outlook on life and their job as well as gaining experience which may not be forthcoming back home in the UK.

Post-Brexit agreement to benefit students

The historic and monumental agreement was signed on Sunday between the British and Spanish governments and was made official by Spain’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegria, and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom in Madrid, Hugh Elliott.

This special deal will now allow any students who have been through and studied in British schools can now attend and utilise the facilities which Spanish universities have on offer by enrolling there for a prolonged period of time.

It’s estimated that more than 70,000 students in Spain study under the British educational system with more than 80 different schools offering this to people who now call Spain home.

Brits now able to study at Spanish universities

Elliott has spoken about this deal and how it will help students in the future, she said: Today [Sunday] I had the honour of signing the agreement on the recognition of school qualifications with Pilar Alegria which will facilitate the access to university for our respective students.

“I look forward to finalising the signature next week with Joan Subirats [Spain’s Minister for Universities].”