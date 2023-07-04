By Aaron Hindhaugh • 04 July 2023 • 9:00

Image of corner flag at Tottenham Hotspur. Credit: Twitter@SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a medical for free agent Manor Solomon this week as they look secure a fourth summer signing.

Spurs are seemingly set to take advantage of the FIFA ruling which said any non-Ukrianian players could leave Ukrainian clubs for no transfer fee and thus cancel their contracts due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham where a big knee injury saw him miss the first half of the season and only made his competitive debut in January for the Cottagers but was an instant hit in the Premier League.

The Israeli international managed to score in five consecutive games for Fulham, although that seemingly wasn’t enough to convince Marco Silva of his ability as he was only handed four starts in the league all season.

Solomon set for Spurs medical

With Solomon being a free agent and Ange Postecoglou always having an eye on players from more obscure and unusual markets, it looks like his signs could well be a recipe for success and provide solid competition out wide.

Tottenham are certainly in need of more options in the attacking third having allowed Lucas Moura to leave for free this summer upon the expiration of his contract, so a squad role is now up for grabs.

Manor Solomon will have a medical at Tottenham next week, following the cancellation of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk 🇮🇱⏳ pic.twitter.com/4H0DFABNGz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2023

Transfer expert Alex Crook has been speaking about Solomon’s imminent arrival at Tottenham on TalkSPORT.

He said: “An agreement is in principle between him and Spurs. There are plans for a medical this week and it’s hard not to feel hard for Shakhtar in this situation and I do think they’re speaking to FIFA and trying to get some compensation.’

Spurs moving efficiently in the transfer market

Solomon is far from a tried and tested winger at this level in the Premier League but learning from players such as Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski he could certainly improve his ability both on and off the ball.

Even if it doesn’t work out for Solomon at Tottenham, they will be able to sell him on given his age and anything that comes in will be pure profit for Spurs because they are landing him on a free transfer.

This signing makes a lot of sense from a financial and footballing point of view that will please everyone at the club, but fans will likely love it even more as Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for the winger, so they have got one over their arch-rivals.