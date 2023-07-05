Armoury Discovered in Empty House

By John Smith • 05 July 2023 • 13:01

A selection of the guns found Credit: National Police

EVERY major investigation by the National Police in Spain is given a special code name, some of which make more sense than others and Operation Rambo seems aptly titled.

Officers in Estepona were alerted to the fact that a property in the municipality had been uninhabited for more than 18 months and that although the electricity had been cut off the tenants had never officially moved out.

The company responsible for the property decided to visit and made such a shocking discovery that they immediately contacted the National Police according to SER.

They in turn decided to investigate the property and when officers entered, they discovered a veritable treasure trove of illegal weapons, ammunition and clothing such as balaclavas which had all been mysteriously abandoned.

As officers went through various rooms in the building, they collected more and more evidence and ended up with an armoury of more than 50 illegal firearms of various types ranging from a tiny key ring gun to pistols, shotguns, machine guns as well as silencers and ammunition.

There were also several knives, balaclavas and other clothing which suggested that those involved had either been part of or were due to get involved in some serious armed robbery or similar.

Whilst the initial investigation started as long algo as May, information is only now being released and officers are now trying to find the identities and current whereabouts of those who were involved in renting the property.

Although weapons are found from time to time in the possession of criminals, this was a particularly large cashed which would have take some time to amass and the fact that it was simply abandoned some time ago is puzzling to say the least.

One positive result is that so many potentially lethal weapons have now been removed from circulation and it is to be hoped that those involved will find it more difficult to replace all that they had accumulated.