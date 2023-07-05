EasyJet Awards Oldest Employee Special New Role

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 13:51

Pam: EasyJet's oldest Employee. Credit: EasyJet.com

EasyJet has appointed Pam as their over 45s recruitment ambassador, in a bid to attract more cabin crew candidates to come forward.

Pam Clarke celebrates her 73 birthday this week as well as embracing her new role in her career with easyJet that spans over two decades.

In her time with the airline, Pam has flown over 4,500 flights and served around 800,000 passengers.

EasyJet’s Recruitment Drive

The recruitment drive from easyJet builds on its successful campaign to encourage more people over the age of 45 to consider becoming cabin crew. A campaign which has seen a 10 per cent increase in crew members over 45 and a 160 per cent rise over the age of 60 since 2022.

‘Nana Pam’ as she is known to her passengers is easyJet’s oldest employee. The former hairdresser was inspired to apply for a job with the airline on an easyJet flight to Madrid when she picked up a recruitment advertisement and was inspired to make her childhood dream come true – at the age of 53.

The grandmother, soon to become a great-grandmother, is now flying the flag for over 45s to take advantage of easyJet’s drive to recruit career changers.

On her first day of training, despite Pam’s initial fears, she was welcomed into a team from all walks of life and her exceptional customer service and people skills, saw her thrive in what turned out to be her longest career of all.

EasyJet have now given Pam a new role as a recruitment ambassador to encourage other over 45s to follow in her footsteps.

Research by easyJet in 2022 found that 78 per cent of parents, aged 45 and over, wanted to take on a new challenge once their children had flown the nest.

Advice To Empty Nesters

Pam enthused: ‘My advice to anyone over the age of 45 thinking about applying for a role as cabin crew at easyJet would be to go for it. When I applied for the role 20 years ago I knew that my age and experience meant I had something really valuable to offer.

‘Nowadays, I’m meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life. Don’t be afraid!’

She added: ‘My favourite part of the job has been meeting passengers from all over the world and giving them the most enjoyable travel experience possible. I’m proud to work at a company that puts people first.’

EasyJet’s Group People Director, Jane Storm said: ‘At easyJet we put people at the heart of everything we do. We’re incredibly proud to have Pam on our team and she is a testament to our warm and welcoming cabin crew, who have a passion for great customer service.’