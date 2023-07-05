For 10 Years Russia Has Claimed Ukrainian Artifacts

By John Smith • 05 July 2023 • 10:38

A fine piece of ancient Scythian gold Credit: Void Wanderer CC

IT was in 2013 that museums in Ukraine agreed to lend 535 ancient Scythian artifacts for display to museums in Germany and Amsterdam.

Unique in style and worth in excess of €10 million these 7th and 8th centuries BC items from the Crimea were received safely in Germany and then passed to the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam for display.

In the meantime, however, Russian mercenaries had entered Crimea and annexed the area as a so called state within a state controlled by Russia and demanded that as the artifacts be returned to Crimea which is where they came from.

The Ukrainian Government claimed the rare and unique items of gold should never be returned to the Crimea whilst under Russian control and the museum’s management recognised this claim.

It was not however easy to return the artifacts to Ukraine as the actual agreements to borrow the items was signed with individual museums in the Crimea and the Russians decided to sue the museum for their return.

The museum continued to display the items and simply ignore the Russian claims but recognised that it could not simply return the items to Ukraine without legal support but they relied on a clause in the contract which stated that the artifacts were the property of the Ukrainian Government.

A Dutch court found in favour of the Ukrainian claim but this was appealed and the matter continued to rumble on in the Dutch courts.

It reached the Court of Appeal in 2020 and in 2021, the Court ruled that the items should be returned to the Ukraine and not Crimea but once again the Russians appealed the decision.

Finally, after nine years of wrangling, the final decision ruled in favour of Ukraine and the gold items are due to be returned to that Country but now, the parties must agree a safe way to return the artifacts and find a final home for them, where they are unlikely to be seized by invading Russian troops.