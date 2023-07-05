By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2023 • 14:30

IKEA Almeria is now a reality as the store welcomes its first visitors today. Image: FAAM / Facebook.

The new store, endowed with an innovative concept within the company but with all the ingredients of a complete IKEA experience, receives its first visitors.

To celebrate the opening on July 5, Almeria’s new IKEA offered €5,000 in gift cards for the first 1,000 customers, as well as a free breakfast for the first 100 visitors.

Monica Martin, director of the new store, confirmed: “What happiness we feel. These months of work have been very rewarding because, in addition to working with the enthusiasm that this new store transmits to us, we have done so with a united and committed team.”

“Today seeing the happy faces of our first visitors only takes this illusion to another level. We couldn’t wait to be here, Almeria.

The new IKEA store has 14,000 m2, of which 7,950 m2 are commercial areas, offers a complete IKEA experience with more than 5,000 products from all areas of the home available to buy and take away on the spot.

However, 100 per cent of the assortment can be accessed within 24 hours through the Click & Collect and Order & Collect services.

Although the facilities consist of two floors, the ground floor is used for internal spaces and parking, while the entire store area is distributed on a single floor that has a large entrance hall with natural lighting.

It also has an outdoor terrace and, in fact, one of its particularities is the number of open spaces with natural light that have been designed with Almeria and the local lifestyle in mind.

It also has a restaurant area attached to the Swedish Food Store called Swedish Deli.

Its other peculiarity compared to other stores is that it includes a “hub” to plan and design the different rooms in the home.

In addition, digital information points have been installed so that other models of an article, colours or assortment availability can be consulted.