By Aaron Hindhaugh • 05 July 2023 • 18:15

Madonna - Image Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

Pop icon Madonna is now said to be ‘very strong’ and recovering at home after being released from hospital following a medical scare.

The world-famous singer was rushed to hospital and placed into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after it was discovered she had a very serious and threatening bacterial infection which left her family members and fans worried for her health.

Madonna’s friends and family were reportedly told to prepare for the worst as doctors worked tirelessly to make her feel better and ensure her life was not cut short in the most tragic way, and they appear to have done just that.

It was quite fortunate that Madonna ended up in an ICU when she did because any longer and her body may not have been in a fit enough state to help her recover as she is doing now, so credit must go to her family members who found her unresponsive and acted quickly.

Madonna now recovering at home

The 64-year-old’s long-time friend and comedian Rossie O’Donnell has taken to Instagram to upload a throwback snap of the pair and assured fans that Madonna is ‘feeling good’ which is huge news.

O’Donnell was active in her comments section beneath the post as she replied to a few fans who were desperate for more information and she replied simply by saying ‘She’s good’ before then going into more detail with another person by saying ‘She is recovering at home – she is very strong in general.’

While Madonna’s health will always come first in her mind as well as the ones of her fans, they will have been left rather disappointed that this news emerged just a mere two weeks before she was sent to embark on her Celebration tour.

Guy Oseary – Madonna’s manager – took to Instagram to inform people and update them in more depth about how the singer’s condition was slowly improving.

Pop icon saved by ICU

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote in a statement.”

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

It appears to be positive news coming out from Madonna’s camp in regard to her health, but many will know it will take a long time for her to know she’s back to full health and ready t perform on stage.