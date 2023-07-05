P.I.G.S among most stressed Europeans

By John Smith • 05 July 2023 • 17:50

Stress comes in many forms Credit: Anna Shvets Pexels

THE insulting synonym P.I.G.S which stands for Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain now has more than a financial meaning as all four are amongst the most stressed countries in Europe.

A study, carried out by CBD experts CBDolie.nl reviewed European countries over a number of categories and rather surprisingly, those with the ‘manana, supposedly laid back’ culture didn’t come out so well.

According to the survey, Greece is officially the most stressed country in Europe followed by Portugal in third place, Spain seventh and Italy eight.

Turkey was second, with Malta, Cyprus and Republic of Ireland just ahead of Spain whilst Denmark takes the prize for being the least stressed country in Europe whilst Britian for all its post Brexit Blues comes in at 18th.

The criteria were;

Depression prevalence – estimated share of the population who had depressive disorders in the past year, whether or not they were diagnosed.

Anxiety prevalence – estimated share of the population who had anxiety disorders in the past year, whether or not they were diagnosed.

Reports of stress levels – percentage of respondents who said they experienced this feeling frequently.

Reports of sadness levels – percentage of respondents who said they experienced this feeling frequently.

Reports of enjoyment levels – percentage of respondents who said they have not experienced this feeling frequently.

Average weekly hours worked – average number of actual weekly hours worked per week for ages 15-64.

Each factor was then included in an index to create an overall ‘Stress Score’ out of 100.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for CBDolie.nl said, “The past five years have provided a constant source of uncertainty for many due to increased cost-of-living, the pandemic and more, so it’s no surprise to see that stress levels across Europe are so high.

“This list highlights that all around the continent people live in varying situations regarding their lifestyles, yet clearly some countries are more likely to result in their residents having sleepless nights due to stress.”

For the record, the ‘mellow’ Dutch who were responsible for the review were logged at number 24.