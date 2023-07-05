Police Arrest Two Women In Mallorca For Harassing Men

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 22:01
Policia Nacional.
Credit: Formatoriginal Shutterstock.com
In two separate incidences, two women have been arrested after they were suspected of harassing two men under different circumstances.
Both instances happened in Palma on the island of Mallorca. One woman stalked her victim, while the other took revenge, according to Diario de Mallorca, Wednesday, July 5.
One of the women made repeated advances to a man, and sent multiple calls and messages to him, despite the fact that her sentiments were not reciprocated. The situation became so bad that the man had to change his address
The other woman allegedly slashed all four tyres of her ex-partner’s car and continued the harassment by sending him 70 messages in one day.
Both women were arrested under suspicion of harassment, with the second suspect also for the alleged crime of causing damage to property.
The first investigation came after a man filed a complaint against a woman with whom he had no relationship, but who repeatedly accosted him.
According to the plaintiff, the woman was a neighbour in the street where he lived. She continually approached him and told him that she wanted to get to know him better. Not once did the man reciprocate the woman’s advances and each time he flatly refused.
Despite the man’s explicit refusal, the female stalker began to pursue him and monitor his arrival and departure times. She would also try to meet up with him as the harassment intensified. Meanwhile, the man refused to entertain any of her approaches. However, she got his phone number through a rental advertisement and began to send him messages continuously and insistently.
The harassment got to such an extent that it resulted in insults and threats. She harassed him through social media and sent him handwritten letters. In the end, he was forced to move house. The Central Investigation Group of the National Police took over the case and arrested the woman for an alleged offence of harassment against personal freedom.
In the second instance, another woman was arrested in Palma for the offence of harassing her ex-partner. According to the complaint filed by the victim, she called him at all hours while insulting and threatening him. The complainant suspected that the motive could be jealousy after having started a new relationship.
The harassment reached such a point that in one day he received 70 calls and the victim found four flat tyres on his car and attributed it to his ex-partner. Agents from the Family and Women’s Services Unit (UFAM) of the National Police took over the case and arrested the woman for the alleged offences of damage and harassment.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
