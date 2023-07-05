Remembering General Sikorski

By John Smith • 05 July 2023 • 11:36
Laying of a wreath at the Sikorski memorial
Credit: Gibraltar Government
JUST one of the many mysteries of the Second World War was the death of Polish General Władysław Sikorski whose plane crashed on July 4, 1943 as it took off from Gibraltar.
Conspiracies theories abound with suggestions that he could have been the victim of a successful assassination attempt organised by Britain, Russia or even Nazi Germany although an investigation at the time found that his injuries were in accordance with a plane crash.
The crash saw the death of Sikorski, five crew and 10 other passengers including his daughter although the pilot survived but this tragic loss saw a decline in the influence that the Polish Government in Exile had over the Allies.
Gibraltar’s Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia attended a special mass at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and later delivered a speech at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Sikorski memorial at Europa Point on the 80th Anniversary of Sikorski’s death.
Also present were the Governor, Sir David Steel as well as representatives of the Polish Government and Armed Forces.
In his speech, Dr Garcia reflected on the commonalities between Poland and Gibraltar in their sense of duty, shared principles and values and both parties determination to stand up for what is right, their proud history and expertise in navigating the geopolitics of the moment.
He emphasised how in paying tribute to General Sikorski, Gibraltar also pays tribute to the millions of Polish people who stood up against Nazi oppression.
More than 100 Polish pilots served in the RAF during the Battle of Britain in addition to the thousands in the Polish Air Forces, the Polish navy had sailed to Britain when War broke out and Polish soldiers fought with the Allies in different operations.
There is also a stark reminder that six million Polish citizens died during the Second World War, a fifth of the country’s prewar population and many suffered during the period of communist domination of the country until the fall of the Soviet Union.
That evening, a special dinner was hosted by the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression at the Rock Hotel.
