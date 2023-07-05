Tourist Who Sparked Fury In Italy For Defacing The Colosseum Apologises

By John Ensor • 05 July 2023 • 20:59

Interior walls of the Colosseum. Credit: Ank Kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-share Alike 4.0

Fury erupted when a tourist from England was filmed smiling while he carved his and his girlfriend’s names into the wall of Rome’s Colosseum, prompting him to issue an apology today.

On Wednesday, July 5, 27-year-old fitness instructor Ivan Dimitrov, wrote a letter to the Rome mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, apologising for his actions, saying he didn’t realise how important it was, writes The Guardian.

According to ANSA, an Italian news agency, Dimitrov used keys to carve the words ‘Ivan+Hayley 23’ into the wall of the 2,000-year-old landmark.

Italian Minister Condemns Colosseum Graffiti

Following the incident the outraged Italian Culture Minister, Gennaro Sanguiliano, wrote on Twitter: ‘I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, the Colosseum, to engrave the name of his fiancée. I hope that whoever did this will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws.’

In response, another posted: ‘Feed him to the lions,’ followed by a thumbs-down emoji.

Tourist Issues Apology

After facing widespread condemnation, Bristol resident Dimitrov was compelled to pen a grovelling apology which was published today by Italian press.

The letter indicated that it had just occurred to him ‘the seriousness of the deed committed.’

‘Through these lines I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity.’

He concluded: ‘It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument.’

However, one person posted a comment which said: ‘I have seen the Colosseum several times since I was 16, and names are carved everywhere.’

Dimitrov, who was identified by Italian police, could face a fine between €2,500 to €15,000, not to mention a jail term of two to five years.