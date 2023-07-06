17 Years For Spanish Woman Who Sold Daughter To Settle Debt

By John Ensor • 06 July 2023 • 20:11

Guilty Verdict. Credit: Andrey Burmakin/Shutterstock.com

A brutal crime committed by a woman in Cordoba has resulted in her being given a lengthy jail term.

An unnamed woman in Cordoba was sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling her underage daughter to pay off a debt of €4,000, according to Nuis Diario, Thursday, July 6.

The Provincial Court of Cordoba has sentenced a woman to 17 years in prison for selling her 12-year-old daughter in March 2021 after arranging a forced marriage with the family of a 17-year-old boy to pay off a debt of €4,000.

The court heard the harrowing details of how before the wedding the girl was raped by her future husband in order to check her virginity. The young victim’s passport and birth certificate were also confiscated, and she was prevented from leaving the house, effectively a prisoner.

The High Court of Justice of Andalusia heard the unbelievable case, in which a magistrate ruled that a sentence of 17 and a half years also be served by a relative of the teenage boy to whom the victim was married against her will. The man, as well as the mother of the girl, have both been sentenced for the crimes of sexual assault and human trafficking.

The judge also sentenced both the 17-year-old boy and his uncle to five years in prison for the crime of sexual assault. Another member of the boy’s family was also implicated and sentenced to two and a half years in prison as an accomplice to human trafficking.

It also emerged that the 17-year-old boy who married the victim had already been convicted in 2021 in A Coruña for sexual assault. Since the details came to light, he has remained under the guardianship of the Junta de Andalucía.

Magistrates heard how the girl was forced into a marriage to settle the debt of €4,000 that her mother and her partner had with the uncles of the boy with whom the marriage was arranged.

After the wedding, which took place in Córdoba, the young girl was taken with her aggressors to A Coruña, where they took away her passport and birth certificate, and prevented her from leaving the house until she was rescued by police officers.