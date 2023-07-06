Almeria to host the II International Fencing Training Event from July 8 to 18

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2023 • 15:17

ALMERIA is set to host the II International Fencing Training Event from July 8 for ten days on an occasion that will bring together the best competitors in fencing worldwide.

A total of 150 athletes from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Sweden, Brazil, Mauritius, Belgium, Mexico, Venezuela, Ivory Coast, Qatar, and Argentina, as well as representatives of the Spanish national fencing team, will gather in Almeria as a preparatory stage for the world championship to be held in Milan.

“This event will not only be a first-class sporting spectacle but also an opportunity to promote fencing as an elegant and sophisticated sport,” commented the Councillor for Sport, Jose Velez.

“It will also allow young fencers to draw inspiration from the best and motivate them to achieve their own goals in this discipline,” the Councillor added

“Outstanding athletes from all over the world together with Olympic champions, world champions, athletes who occupy the first eight positions in the world ranking table with their coaches will meet in Almería before they go to the world championship to be held in Italy after the days of training come to an end.”

The athletes will train in the municipal pavilion El Toyo – Retamar and will stay in the hotel facilities in this area of the city.

The councillor explained: “This type of event has a great economic impact on Almeria, not only in the sporting field but also in tourism. This event means an increase in the temporary hiring of staff in the hotel and catering industry and in the service sector in general”.

Fencing is a combat sport in which two athletes use swords to attack and defend against one another with the aim of striking their opponent in order to score points.

The three disciplines of modern fencing are the foil, the épée, and the sabre (also called saber). Each discipline uses a different kind of blade (which shares the same name) and has unique rules.

Evidence of sword fights goes back as far as Ancient Egypt in 1190 BC with bouts and duels continuing until the 18th century.