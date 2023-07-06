Belarusian Minister Who Diverted Ryanair Flight To Arrest A Journalist In 2021 Dies Suddenly Aged 47

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 19:27

Image of Alexei Avramenko. Credit: Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus

Alexei Avramenko, the head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus has died suddenly at the age of 47.

As reported by the department on its website: ‘On July 4, at the age of 47, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Aleksey Avramenko died suddenly’.

The report stated that the farewell ceremony will be held this Thursday, July 6, at the Minsk Palace of Culture and Sports of Railway Workers. The cause of death of the official was not specified.

Avramenko was responsible for the transit of goods and the integration of road systems within the implementation of the programme of the Union States of Russia and Belarus, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Avramenko was allegedly responsible for a railway purge in Belarus

According to the Belarusian news outlet Nasha Niva, following the elections and protests in Belarus in 2020, under Avramenko, allegedly objectionable employees were purged from the transport system of the republic.

It was alleged that employees of the Belarusian Railways who participated in these actions, as well as their bosses, who ‘hid’ their subordinates from dismissal, were fired.

In turn, the ‘Community of Railway Workers of Belarus’ stated that from 2020 to 2023 the number of employees in the railway sector decreased from 71,100 to 56,600. However, as noted, the reductions were associated, first of all, with the unprofitability of the enterprise.

One of the leaders of the protests, who provided him with informational support, was Roman Protasevich, the editor-in-chief of the Telegram channels NEXTA and ‘Belarus of the Brain‘.

Before the start of the criminal prosecution in Belarus, Protasevich managed to leave the country with his girlfriend Sofya Sapega, a Russian citizen.

A Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk in May 2021

On May 23, 2021, Ryanair flight FR4978 was travelling from the Greek capital of Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania. On board the aircraft were Protasevich and Sapieha. It suddenly received instructions to divert to Minsk in Belarus.

Initially, the state-run BelTA agency reported that the initiative to divert the aircraft came from the pilot. Subsequently, a Ryanair representative said that the aircraft’s course was changed at the request of the Belarusian air traffic control centre.

According to the airline, it received information about the threat of an explosive device on board the plane and was told to divert to Minsk airport.

Telegram channel ‘Pool of the First’ claimed that President Alexander Lukashenko personally gave the command to receive the plane in Minsk. As a result, the plane was accompanied by the Belarusian MiG-29 fighter.

Protasevich and Sapieha were detained when the plane landed

After landing, Protasevich and Sapieha were detained and then arrested: They were eventually sentenced to eight and six years in prison, respectively. Both were subsequently pardoned by Lukashenka’s decree.

On June 21, 2021, the EU Council recognised that Avramenko was responsible for the landing of the Ryanair aircraft in Minsk and included him on the ‘black list’ of the European Union.

He initially found himself under sanctions from Great Britain, Canada, and Switzerland. A little later, the United States, Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, North Macedonia and Montenegro added his name.