Benalmadena Plans To Clean Streets With Recycled Water

By John Ensor • 06 July 2023 • 10:01

Benalmadena. Credit: Terry Whalebone/Creative common attribution 2.0

An announcement from Benalmádena City Council confirmed it is preparing a project which will use recycled water to wash down the streets of the municipality.

The idea was made public on Wednesday, July 5, by the Councillor for Cleaning, Juan Olea, prompted due to the severe water shortage in the western Costa del Sol and the low levels of water resources, according to Malaga Hoy.

This system will maintain the same hygiene and sanitary standards both for the workers and citizens, but without any risks to the environment. It is just one part of a scheme that is being carried out in the town as agreed by the Technical Committee against the drought.

While still in its early stages, the mayor has insisted that the project must also include an Occupational Risk Prevention plan, and it must be approved by the Junta de Andalucía before being put into practice.

Councillor for Cleaning, Juan Olea said: ‘In just two weeks of municipal government we are already preparing measures decided in the Technical Committee against the drought, with the aim of saving as much drinking water as possible and solving the shortage situation.’

He went on to highlight that ‘this shows that this government team is sensitive to the current water problem and we want to solve it.’

The mayor also pointed out that ‘during the term of the previous mayor, cleaning trucks were being used with “non-potable water” (not drinkable) stickers, but it was not true, during that time potable (drinkable) water had also been used for cleaning. It is misleading advertising and this must be known to the public.’

Olea went on to explain that in only two weeks of work ‘and having reduced the consumption of water for cleaning, more streets and corners of the municipality are being reached than in recent years, since the appearance of the town was totally abandoned,’ and emphasized that ‘the City Council will continue working in this line of giving priority to cleaning in a municipality in which these tasks have been neglected for eight years.’

The Benalmádena Technical Committee against the Drought will meet again next Friday, to discuss the measures and what other actions it feels are necessary.