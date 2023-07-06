Car Jackers Caught By Guardia Civil

By Lisa Zeffertt • 06 July 2023 • 17:45
Some of the recovered cars
Credit: Guardia Civil
THE Guardia Civil has dismantled a sophisticated crime gang responsible for stealing and smuggling cars for resale on international markets.
Five people have been arrested, including Russian, Romanian, and Spanish nationals, and have been charged with robbery by use of force, falsification of documents and licence plates, and smuggling.
Operation BITURBO began over a year ago, collaborating with a network of international police to track down vehicles stolen in Spain that appeared on international markets.
The criminal gang also stole vehicles in other European countries and sold them legally in Spanish territory after fitting them with counterfeit licence plates.
Officers of the Guardia Civil uncovered adapted computers equipped with malicious software to break into vehicles and over 100 programmable keys, giving them access to a wide range of vehicles and models.
Gang members would travel to various Spanish cities to find vehicles to steal, and when opportunity arose, the thieves would circumvent the electronic security measures installed by the manufacturer using specialised hacking software.
Licence plates corresponding to legal vehicles of the same make, model and colour would be fitted before the car would be parked in public locations for several days to confirm whether they had geolocation devices installed.
If the cars were not reclaimed by the owner or the police, their identifying details would be modified, so the cars could pass as legal Spanish vehicles before they would then be sold abroad.
Operation BITURBO carried out discreet surveillance and uncovered industrial warehouses in Murcia and Alicante where vehicles were kept before being transported to other countries.
The investigations and operations culminated in the arrest of three Russians, one Romanian and one Spanish member of the gang and the recovery of 13 stolen vehicles, a die-cutter to create counterfeit licence plates and 100 blank programmable keys.
What is still determined is the total number of vehicles stolen by the gang and what has become of the proceeds that weren’t seized.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
