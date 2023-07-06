Cringeworthy Ex-Pat Makes Numerous ‘Mistakes’ At Dinner Party

By John Ensor • 06 July 2023 • 12:39

Dinner Party. Credit: Gorodenkoff/ Shutterstock.com

A foreigner who moved to a European county made a catalogue of hilarious errors when invited to a dinner party.

Paul Pinehead, whose nationality was not revealed, recently moved to Luxembourg, where after a series of dinner party no-no’s, hosts think he may have set an unenviable record, according to RTL Today, Thursday, July 6.

Ex-patriates all over the world can probably sympathise with fellow foreigners, knowing full well that it takes time to get used to a new country’s customs and manners.

An account from Luxembourg makes for entertaining reading, where according to the hosts of a dinner party, Pinehead clocked up an incredible 87 individual faux pas, all within the first hour of the evening.

It all started when he promptly arrived 10 minutes early, the hosts were unprepared and still getting ready. Upon entering his guest’s home, he walked straight in without removing his shoes. When this was pointed out to him, he did so but startlingly took off his socks as well.

The foreign guest did make amends though by thoughtfully bringing a bottle of wine with him. However, as he handed it over, he couldn’t resist telling them that he had just picked it up at the fuel station for the bargain price of only €3. He later quipped that it didn’t matter as the only reason people drink is to get drunk.

Hostess Sonja Streff humorously commented: ‘Six faux pas during the first thirty seconds. Amazing! I knew I was in the presence of someone very special.’

The list of embarrassing mistakes continued as he failed to offer his hand or cheek to Streff, her partner Max Kloos, or indeed any of the other guests.

Among other things, he sat down without being invited and never thought to use the little toothpicks provided when plucking olives out of a bowl of pickled nibbles. To cap it all, Pinehead then gave himself a tour of the couple’s apartment.

It appears the hosts resigned themselves to accept their guest’s unusual behaviour: ‘By that time, Max and I were really aware that we were in the presence of a true talent, so rather than try to orchestrate the evening or put up some barriers, we just let Paul show off in his full glory,’ commented Streff.

When asked for his thoughts, Pinehead replied: ‘I’m proud that I may have set a new record, but honestly, it was easy.’