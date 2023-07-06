EasyJet Launches Eight New Winter Routes And Thousands Of Holiday Packages From The UK

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 18:38

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

EasyJet announced that this Thursday, July 6, that it will be launching eight new winter routes from eight UK airports.

As revealed in a statement, this means customers can choose from an even greater range of destinations to enjoy this winter and pointed out that customers who book early get the best fares.

easyJet Holidays, the UK’s fastest-growing tour operator, also put brand new packages on sale on six of the new routes, offering even more brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices.

Two new routes to Finnish Lapland are included

For travellers looking for a magical Christmas getaway, easyJet is launching winter flights from London Luton and Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland.

These routes will launch on December 9 and 3 respectively and will both operate twice a week throughout winter. The new routes join the existing services from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester, which are set to prove popular with families visiting the famous home of Santa Claus this winter.

Also launching this winter are four new routes from the UK to Egypt’s scuba diving hotspot Hurghada. Flights will depart from Liverpool twice a week starting October 29.

They will leave Glasgow twice a week starting on November 8, and Belfast once a week starting 31 October.

The routes will operate all year round, as well as from Edinburgh twice a week starting November 6 throughout the winter season.

There are flights to North Africa and Egypt

easyJet is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa. These destinations continue to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed winter sun, vast sandy beaches, and their world-renowned coral reefs.

Thousands of brand new packages will be available to Hurghada with easyJet holidays, whose customers can make the most of great value packages to a wide range of hotels on offer. What’s more, packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays.

Additional winter city routes from Liverpool to Lyon in France and London Southend to Geneva also go on sale today, with easyJet holidays breaks available to both destinations.

These routes are added to the new ones to Akureyri in Iceland

Last May, the airline announced it would be launching nine new routes this winter including the only route from the UK to Akureyri in Iceland.

With eight additional new routes on sale from today, customers have even more choices when looking to book their next winter getaway. These include hitting the slopes, browsing Europe’s best Christmas markets, planning a magical family holiday, or chasing the winter sun.

Flights on new routes for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from as little as £22.99 (flights one way per person including taxes).

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented: ‘We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from our airports across the UK to a range of fantastic destinations’.

‘We are providing even more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes, or chasing the winter sun, and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board’, she added.