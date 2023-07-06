George Tickner: Co-Founder And Guitarist With Rock Legends Journey Passes Away Aged 76

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 15:42

Image of Journey co-founding member, George Tickner. Credit: Steve Roseman/George Tickner/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

George Tickner, the guitarist and co-founding member of the American rock band Journey passed away at the age of 76.

His death was confirmed on Facebook this Thursday, July 6, by another of the legendary band’s co-founders, Neal Schon. He wrote: “Dear George, ‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favourite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed”.

Journey was formed in 1973 in the Californian city of San Francisco. Tickner was originally the band’s bass player but eventually made the transformation to rhythm guitarist.

He only played on the band’s first self-titled album, but in January 2005, Tickner joined past and present members of the band to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Schon was originally with Santana and recruited Tickner, along with bassist Ross Valory, from the psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch, plus Gregg Rolie on keyboards.

They first went out under the name of the Golden Gate Rhythm Section playing a mix of jazz fusion and progressive rock.

Their seventh studio album launched them to stardom

The band saw a string of lead singers pass through its ranks as they struggled to make an impact on the album charts. In late 1980, with the release of ‘Escape’, their seventh studio album, they finally achieved success.

It spawned four hit singles and hit the top of the American charts. They enjoyed a spell of chart success with the hit songs ‘Who’s Crying Now’, ‘Still They Ride’, ‘Open Arms’, and of course, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.

They went on to become one of the biggest rock bands in history, with the iconic rock anthem ‘Don’t Stop Believing’, with vocals from Steve Perry, racking up an astonishing 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Journey are one of three bands to spend 600 weeks on the charts

As reported by Forbes, in a glittering career, Journey are one of only three bands to have an album spend more than 600 weeks on the prestigious Billboard Top 200.

Their Greatest Hits album joined ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ from Pink Floyd, and Bob Marley’s ‘Exodus’ in that unique category.

With album sales in excess of 100 million, Journey entered the Billboard Hot 100 on at least 25 occasions.