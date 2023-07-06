Hottest Day Of All Time Has Been Recoded In July

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 13:45
Hottest day ever has been recorded on Earth in July
The hottest day of all time on Earth has been recorded this month, which should not excite people but instead, should have been worried about the future of the planet.
Over the last few years and decades, the average temperature of planet Earth has skyrocketed with it going up each decade on record and in the 2000s the average temperature was said to be 14.51 degrees, compared to 14.31 in the 1990s.
Climate change is continuing to have a hold on our everyday life and how we live with winters becoming very cold and natural disasters such as floods and high-speed winds becoming far more normal than usual, and then summers are becoming unconditionally hot in the United Kingdom.
For example, last summer saw bushfires spread in the UK as well as certain airports having to halt flights outbound due to the tarmac simply being too hot for anything to go across in fear of a malfunction and people’s safety.
A milestone was reached on Monday 3rd July, but one that shouldn’t be celebrated and welcomed, as the hottest ever day was recorded as the average temperature on Earth was said to be 17.01 degrees.
While many places around the world are used to warmer climates and generally hotter throughout the year, the fact that places such as China and southern parts of the USA are hitting 35 degrees or more most days, is very alarming.
Something that is causing these huge heatwaves and sometimes uncomfortable temperatures is the El Nino phenomenon which began back in June and is said to be increasing the temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.
With July already boasting the hottest ever day on record, it doesn’t bode well for what the average may become the end of the month as June was already the hottest across the entire globe, meaning that temperatures are only going to keep getting hotter year on year unless people start to act and make a difference.
Leon Simons who is a climate researcher has been speaking about what El Nino means for everyone going forward, she said: “Now that the warmer phase of El Nino is starting we can expect a lot more daily, monthly and annual records breaking in the next 1.5 years.”
