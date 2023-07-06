US Singer Caught Punching A Fan In The Face During Concert

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 06 July 2023 • 18:30

Image - Music: Rawpixel

US singer Machine Gun Kelly has been caught on video fulfilling a fan’s request during his latest concert to punch him in the face.

The famous singer/rapper has risen to fame over the last few years for his impressive lyricism bit mainly, because of an online rap battle against the world-famous and potentially greatest rapper of all time, Eminem.

The two sent shots at each other for a long time with several songs and raps being produced and released that were designed to criticise and make fun of the other one, which certainly helped Kelly increase his name and popularity.

Kelly has millions of fans worldwide having sold out arenas and concerts all over the globe but at the moment he has been over in Belgium performing at the Rock Werchter festival which runs from June 29th to July 2nd.

Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face

Having been named as one of the leading acts and seeing the crowd go wild during his set, one fan travelled a very long way to see presumably, one of his favourite artists at the moment, having flown into Belgium from Mexico.

This fan showed commitment by flying in from a different continent, the fan managed to get a spot right at the ever front so that Kelly would certainly see him and his homemade sign that caught everyone’s attention, including the singer’s

Machine Gun Kelly fulfills a fan’s wish to be punched in the face during his set at the Rock Werchter festival. pic.twitter.com/vrpnBznfnw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 5, 2023

Signs are very common at concerts and gigs as it’s a way for fans to show their love and appreciation towards the singer or band, but this one fan appeared to take it one step further than anyone else.

His sign read ‘I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face’ and while Kelly was indeed very confused and hesitant to do so when he first saw the sign, when he got more into the concert he duly acted upon the request.

A festival that one fan will never forget

During one of his songs, Kelly had gotten down from his stage to try and perform closer to his fans and was once again reminded of the bizarre request and as he looked at the fan, he punched the person in the face.

Kelly then turned away and shouted ‘I love you’ to the fan who was extremely happy and excited to have just been punched by a world-famous singer.