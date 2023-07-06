Mark Slack – Road Test Nissan Leaf

By Mark Slack • 06 July 2023 • 10:15
Nissan Leaf – it set the trend and continues to be a sound EV choice
It led the EV charge but the Leaf is not Nissan’s first electric vehicle. The company’s electric ambitions go back to the 1940s and finally reached series production with the Leaf in 2010. Since it debuted the Leaf’s range has gradually been extended and today there are two versions with 168 or 239 miles of range.
In the real world of course you would be lucky to reach that goal, but the Nissan has the potential to get reasonably close to its limit given the right driving situation. EVs don’t like motorways because there’s less braking which means less regeneration so the battery doesn’t get as much charge.
Move into an urban scenario and things change for the better. Having said all that the Leaf offers greater journey length for its price than many EVs. It also provides practicality, seating for up to five people and a boot to match.
Prices start from a very competitive, for an EV, €33,716/£28,995 on the lead-in 39 kwh model with a range of 168 miles. My test e+ Tekna model €42,379/£36,445 has the arguably more practical 59 kwh battery with a 239 mile range.
Standard fare is good with even the entry level model and includes such items as auto lights and high beam assist, auto wipers, adaptive cruise control, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, DAB radio, Bluetooth, rear view camera and a plethora of safety kit.
There’s some impressive tech on the Leaf including e-Pedal that allows you to just use your right foot as when you ease off the throttle the car brakes. Depending how quickly you ease off decides on the level of braking, so it’s fairly easy to learn to feather the throttle. It’s one of those things where until you’ve experienced it you wonder what’s the point. Try it and you realise just how easy it makes the driving.
Add an Eco mode, along with increased regenerative braking, and there are plenty of opportunities to maximise range. Prices for the longer range 239 mile model start at €40,634/£34,945 and bring increased specification and performance.
The Leaf set the trend and continues to be a sound EV choice. In some areas it shows its age against more digital competitors but personally I’d rather have buttons than digital. If you want an affordable EV combining practicality and decent equipment levels then the Leaf is a hard act to beat.
Facts at a Glance
Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
If you're a petrol head you're in good hands with Mark Slack, whose expert take on the latest car releases will help you make your next purchase.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.