Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Discharged From Hospital After Fainting

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 16:17

Image of Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Credit: European Parliament/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal, was discharged from hospital this Wednesday, after having fainted.

The incident occurred while he was attending an event at the Faculty of Science and Technology, in Caparica, located in the municipality of Almada along the western coast of the district of Setúbal.

He was immediately transported in an ambulance by the Trafaria firefighters to the Hospital de Santa Cruz, in Oeiras, according to cmjornal.pt.

‘The tension was very low’, explained the head of state as he left Santa Cruz Hospital. ‘I started to have the symptoms I had in Braga, a sudden drop in tension. I left the group and tried to do what I did in Braga’.

The President was given a device to check his blood pressure

This time though he pointed out that he did not make it to the building without fainting. Marcelo explained that he left the hospital with a device to analyse his blood pressure.

The President revealed that he received a phone call from the Prime Minister, António Costa while in the hospital. ‘I feel sad, this is not what I’m going to die for. We’re always joking to see who’s giving each other’s eulogy’, Marcelo said he joked with the PM.

An official statement released at around 3:45 pm on the day of the incident said that: “The President of the Republic had an indisposition after a visit to the Faculty of Sciences of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and went to the Hospital de Santa Cruz as a precaution’.

He was driven from the University by a medical team in an emergency and resuscitation vehicle from the Hospital de S. Francisco de Xavier.

Two ambulances from Trafaria were also called to the site, one of them to take the president ‘just in case’ to the Santa Cruz Hospital, with a condition of fainting.

When they arrived at the college, Trafaria Firefighters found the President of the Republic passed out and tried to help him regain consciousness before handing him over to the paramedics.

The first condition that the firefighters reportedly found in Marcelo was a reflection of poor nutrition. He had probably eaten little at lunch, suffered from hypovolemia, and was dizzy, nauseous, and extremely tired, they pointed out.

The President is ‘in a good mood’ according to his chief of staff

Fernando Frutuoso de Melo, the chief of staff, told journalists that Marcelo ‘is in a good mood. He passed out, but quickly recovered his senses. He didn’t even want us to cancel the afternoon schedule. He called me on his cell phone in the ambulance. The medical team is the same one that performed the surgery on him in 2019’.

Dr Miguel Mendes, the clinical director of Hospital Santa Cruz in Carnaxide, spoke to journalists and updated the health status of the President of the Republic.

The doctor confirmed that Marcelo was fine and that everything was nothing more than a ‘benign situation’. He added that the results of the first tests were positive and that the President of the Republic’s hospital discharge would depend on the results of other tests.

António Costa also reacted to the fainting spell and expressed hope that everything ‘was nothing more than a scare. It’s not worth asking the President of the Republic to slow down, it’s not part of him’, he said.

‘I called the chief of staff and to my surprise, the President answered. He is in a good mood and hoping to leave the hospital’, he confessed, before sharing Marcelo’s ‘optimism’ in relation to his health.