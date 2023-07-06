Ricky Martin Gets Divorced From Partner After Six Years

By John Ensor • 06 July 2023 • 18:55

Image of Ricky Martin Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

After six years of marriage together, singer Ricky Martin and his partner have decided to call it a day.

Latin pop sensation Ricky Martin 51, and his partner, Jwan Yosef, 38, have decided to part company after six years of marriage, in an online statement this Thursday, July 6.

In a joint statement, the couple announced on Facebook: ‘For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.’

Puerto Rican-born singer, Enrique ‘Ricky’ Martin Morales became world famous for his musical versatility with song such as . Known as the ‘King of Latin pop’ he brought Latin-flavoured popular music to the masses, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time.

Martin’s partner, 38-year-old Swedish-born Syrian artist, Jwan Yosef, announced to the public in 2016 that he and the singer were in a relationship and were married on December 31, 2018.

Today’s statement concluded: ‘Our greatest desire now is to continue to have a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.

‘As always, we thank you for all your love and support we received throughout our marriage. we are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.’ Ricky and Jwan.

Martin became father to twin sons Matteo and Valentino in 2008. Following his marriage to Yosef, the couple shared two children, daughter Lucia Martin-Yosef and son Renn Martin-Yosef, who it is understood will continue to live to live with Martin as a single parent.

Ricky Martin was a heart-throb for many female fans and was at one time even rumoured to be linked with Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabatini. He finally announced to the world in 2010 that he was gay: ‘I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am.’