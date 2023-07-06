Sixty Years Strong: Calahonda Day Celebrates Incredible Community Spirit

By Betty Henderson • 06 July 2023 • 8:37

Around 400 guests came together at the event. Photo credit: Daniela Wenk

SITIO de Calahonda in Mijas set the stage for an incredible summer thanks to their ‘Dia de Calahonda’ community party which took place on Saturday, July 1.

This popular event has become a staple on the Mijas summer calendar, attracting residents and tourists alike.

This year, as Sitio de Calahonda celebrated its 60th anniversary, the event featured games, a raffle, live music, and delicious food and drinks. Around 400 guests came together to revel in the festive atmosphere and enjoy the neighbourhood’s famed community spirit.

One of the event organisers, Daniela Wenk described the event as a huge success, highlighting the large numbers of guests that showed up.

Saturday’s celebration began with a lively golf tournament at La Siesta Golf Course, where around 30 avid golfers put their skills to test. The golf enthusiasts revelled in this highlight of the celebrations with a nine-hole, par-three course, against a scenic backdrop.

Next, the afternoon featured exciting activities including games for children, and an exciting raffle. There was also a thought-provoking photography contest which was won by Quinton Preston whose beautiful sunset picture impressed judges. The lucky winner will receive a drinks voucher for The Irish Times Bar.

As night fell, a vibrant open-air party took over Calahonda’s pine grove with live music by Treading Four. The band’s vibrant live music added to the festive ambiance, while local businesses enthusiastically got involved with the international summer celebration, offering prizes and socialising with locals.

The Calahonda Day party and golf tournament were testament to the spirit of Sitio de Calahonda, of community, friendship, and joy, as the neighbourhood celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The organisers

The event was organised by the Sitio de Calahonda EUC, the private association which manages the estate. Their mission is to provide excellent services and ensure a safe and sustainable environment for all residents.

The organisation also aims to provide an inclusive community, particularly with events like the ‘Dia de Calahonda’