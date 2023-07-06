Stars And Stripes: Marbella’s American International Club’s Independence Day Extravaganza

By Betty Henderson • 06 July 2023 • 13:10

Guests looked the part for the Fourth of July luncheon. Photo credit: Lucca Movaldi

MARBELLA and Benalmadena came alive with the spirit of American independence with two community celebrations on Tuesday, July 4.

Marbella celebrations

The American International Club of Marbella orchestrated a sensational event, first gathering guests for a delightful American luncheon at the Yanx restaurant in Nueva Andalucia.

Led by an outstanding team including Jo Nelson, Alfonso Hervás, Sue Seabury, Milagros Hoffmeier, Emma Smith, and Lucca Movaldi, the event took guests back to the birth of the US in 1776, while celebrating American values, including cultural exchange.

Benalmadena celebrations

Guests reconvened at Benalmadena’s Plaza de la Mezquita in the evening as an energetic concert got celebrations off to an electrifying start. A lineup of exceptional artists took over the stage with fabulous performances, which were hosted by the talented Cath John and the Soul Sisters.

Other performers included Michelle Daniels, Gary Scott, Ollie Hughes, Tony Whitehorse, Buddy & The Chicks, and Lucca Movaldi, who represented the American International Club as President.

Lucca was delighted with the day’s celebrations saying, “This Fourth of July celebration was an incredible showcase of the vibrant American spirit and the warm embrace of our Spanish friends”. He added his thanks to Benalmadena Town Hall for their collaboration in organising the event.

About the American International Club

The American International Club in Marbella is a community group dedicated to fostering friendship, cultural understanding, and social engagement among people from diverse and international backgrounds.

Through a wide range of events and activities, the club serves as a vibrant hub for creating meaningful experiences and connections while celebrating American values.

The group also celebrates American holidays, giving American expats a home from home and a chance to continue celebrating their own culture.