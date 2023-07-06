Summer Internship Opportunities: Marbella Teen Network Calls On Businesses To Collaborate

By Betty Henderson • 06 July 2023 • 16:00
The internships would benefit both the business and the young person.
Photo credit: Ljupco Smokovski / Shutterstock
MINDFUL Teen World is calling on companies on the Costa del Sol to support their mission this summer.
The network, which aims to provide mental health support and practical services to young people, is seeking local businesses to collaborate in their visionary initiative by providing work opportunities for young people.
If you have summer internships, apprenticeships, or other opportunities for young people available in your organisation, Mindful Teen World would like to know about it. Local businesses can get in touch with the requirements for their available positions.
Mindful Teen World will then act as a link between businesses and young people, as a platform for those looking for opportunities to find them.
For business owners
The initiative has several benefits for businesses. Firstly, your business will have access to a pool of talent. You could discover driven workers who align with your company’s values as well as accessing fresh perspectives.
Secondly, it is an opportunity to nurture young talent, guiding the future stars of your industry. This is also a chance for businesses to boost your brand, gaining visibility among the younger generation.
For young people
The network wants to provide teenagers with a broader perspective of the opportunities available beyond high school, in the workplace.
Mindful Teen World believes that by working together, we can create a supportive network that empowers and guides teenagers toward a successful and fulfilling future.
Get in touch
All local businesses are invited to join them in this cause and be part of shaping the next generation of professionals.
UK-based businesses are also welcome to publicise their opportunities through the platform.
To advertise an opportunity at your business, send an email to: mindfulteenmarbella@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page here.
Euro Weekly News
We at Euro Weekly News have offered opportunities to many interns and only two weeks ago welcomed local school girl Olivia Wood to spend a week’s work experience with the paper as it is her dream to become a journalist.
