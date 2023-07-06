Three-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Left Inside A Vehicle In O Porriño in Pontevedra

By Chris King • 06 July 2023 • 23:55

Image of Guardia Civil officer. Credit: Emergencias 112/Twitter.com

A three-year-old boy died in O Porriño, in the municipality of Pontevedra, after his mother reportedly left him inside a parked vehicle for several hours.

The incident occurred in the parish of Torneiros. The woman apparently left her car in a dirt car park in A Relva and went to her place of work, forgetting that her child was still inside.

Temperatures in Pontevedra reached around 25°C today and it is believed that the child spent several hours inside the car before being discovered.

A member of the public raised the alarm

An individual alerted the 112 emergency services at around 4:50 pm after noticing the car and its occupant. They requested urgent medical assistance for a child.

The coordinating centre immediately deployed an ambulance with a team of medics to the location, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil and O Porriño Local Police.

They also dispatched members of the Psychological Intervention Group in Catastrophes and Emergencies from the Official College of Psychology of Galicia to the scene.

The medical team could only confirm the child’s death

On arrival, the medical personnel could only confirm the tragic death of the child. While a post-mortem examination is yet to take place, it is believed that the cause of death was possibly heatstroke.

According to sources consulted by Europa Press, the child’s mother was somehow confused and went to her job without dropping the child in the care centre where she usually took him. Her error was only discovered when the father went to collect his son from the centre later in the afternoon.

Three days of mourning have been decreed in O Porriño

The O Porriño City Council, where the family live, conveyed its condolences and placed whatever means the family might need at their disposal.

Three days of official mourning have been decreed in the town, and the flags of the town hall are already flying at half-mast. As a mark of respect, the council has decided to suspend Porrigalia, the Porriño Olympic Games, as reported by elconfidencial.com.