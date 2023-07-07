70-Year-Old man Drowns In Private Swimming Pool In Malaga Town Of Benalmadena

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 19:11

Image of a 061 ambulance. Credit: Junta de Andalucia

A 70-year-old man died by drowning this Friday, July 7, in a swimming pool in the Malaga town of Benalmádena.

As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the incident occurred at around 2:45 pm in a private facility on Calle Olivar in the municipality of Arroyo de la Miel.

After being alerted to the situation, the 112 coordinating centre immediately deployed an 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance with a team of medics, belonging to the Andalucian Health Service.

Despite the best efforts by medics, the man passed away

Patrols from the Local and National Police forces were also dispatched to the location. Despite carrying out cardiopulmonary resuscitation exercises on the bather, the medics eventually pronounced him dead at the scene.

The relevant judiciary protocols have been initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A 60-year-old man died at a beach in Marbella

Another 60-year-old man died while bathing on one of the beaches in the Malaga town of Marbella last Wednesday, July 5. In this case, it is yet to be determined what was the cause of death, whether he died from drowning or some other health condition will be revealed once a post-mortem examination has been carried out, according to elespanol.com.

A man was found dead in a home in Fuengirola

A gruesome discovery was made by a cleaner when she entered a home in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola on Monday, May 29.

She found the skeletal remains of a man, said to have been of Japanese nationality. He is believed to have been in his 80s and had probably been lying dead on the covered terrace for at least 12 months.

Although the initial signs were that he died from natural causes, an investigation has been launched to establish the facts. Foul play is not suspected in this instance detailed the police, with no signs of robbery or forced entry.