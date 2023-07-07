Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2023 • 12:33

Caption: DUBLIN PLANT: Additional infrastructure will meet growing demand for alcohol-free Guinness Photo credit: CC/Dronpicr

Good for you DIAGEO has invested £21 million (€24.6 million) in an extension to its St James’s Gate brewery in Dublin to meet a surge in demand for alcohol-free Guinness. The addition will house equipment capable of producing 500,000-hectolitres of the non-alcoholic Guinness, equivalent to approximately 90 million pints.

Making plans THE Circulo de Empresarios business association called on whichever government is elected on July 23 to set the voluntary retirement age at 68 or even 72. This would help people to decide when to retire and what income deferral they wanted, enabling them to plan for the future, the Circulo said.

Two stories PRIVATE bank Coutts reportedly closed Nigel Farage’s account with them after he fell below the elite lender’s wealth requirements. This questions the former Ukip and Brexit party leader’s assertions that Coutts had targeted him owing to his political views and his status as a “politically exposed person.”

Naturgy CEO IGNACIO GUTIERREZ-ORRANTIA will be the new chief executive of Naturgy, formerly Gas Natural Fenosa, with the approval of the chairman, Francisco Reynes. According to media reports, shareholders are in agreement and the board of directors will approve the appointment at Naturgy’s next ordinary meeting.

Cost-cutting MORRISONS is closing a fruit-packing plant in Bradford, putting 450 jobs at risk. The cash-strapped supermarket chain, taken over in October 2021 by US private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice, will be moving operations to Thrapston (Northamptonshire) and Wakefield (Yorkshire) in the second half of this year.

Not so sweet FERRERO IBERICA, Spanish subsidiary of the Italian group, Ferrero which owns Nutella, Kinder and Ferrero Rocher, improved sales by more than €17 million to approximately €289 million last year. The increase was the result of higher overheads caused by inflation and the Spanish company, whose margins were reduced, earned €5.7 million, 3 per cent less than in 2021.

CAF contract BASQUE rolling stock company CA, which builds environmentally sustainable transport, was awarded a contract worth more than €150 million to supply electric trams, trains and buses for Cagliari, Naples and Palermo in Italy. The 98 Cagliari buses will be built by CAF’s Polish subsidiary, Solaris, with the first deliveries due to arrive in 2024.

Tax-free THIERRY ANDRETTA, chief executive of luxury leather goods firm Mulberry, declared that scrapping tax-free shopping for tourists was affecting UK sales. Andretta and other retailers contradicted Treasury claims that eliminating the tourist tax would cost an annual £2 billion (€2.35 billion) a year and maintained that there would be a net gain of around £350 million (€410.4 billion).

Dress stress VAMPIRE’S WIFE fashion label worn by the Princess of Wales received a “winding-up petition” allowing the courts to close the firm for failing to settle outstanding debts. The company expects £6.6 million (€7.7 million) in sales this year, 38 per cent up from 2021 when it lost £2.1 million (€2.5 million) during the pandemic.