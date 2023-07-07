Ciao Bella – Celebs relaunch the famous Eduardo’s restaurant

By Jo Pugh • 07 July 2023 • 15:01

Celebrities Elliott Wright and Steven Saunders celebrate the relaunch of Eduardos

EXPERIENCED Restaurateur and former reality TV star Elliott Wright, together with long term friend and celebrity chef Steven Saunders, hosted a fantastic combination of perfect Italian cuisine and entertainment when they celebrated the relaunch of Eduardo’s Italian, located in the exquisite surroundings of Villamartin Plaza near the Orihuela Costa.

100 guests were invited to the relaunch of Eduardo’s Italian, situated on the upper terrace of Villamartin Plaza on the evening of Thursday July 6 and Euro Weekly News was delighted to be included in the list of distinguished guests. Overlooking tall palm trees, tropical plants and white washed walls, Eduardo’s certainly suits its surroundings.

On arrival, diners were treated to a glass of champagne on the shady terrace overlooking the plaza, whilst relaxing ambient music by DJ K.C. Jones played. Singer Loud Mouth also entertained guests with beautiful songs from stars such as Adele.

Once all of the guests had arrived, Elliott and Steven both made emotional speeches about their passion for Eduardo’s and the change to an Italian themed restaurant.

Elliott began his speech by explaining that he had invited his friend Steven to visit the restaurant since they worked together at his popular La Cala de Mijas restaurant Olivia’s.

Previously a Mediterranean style restaurant, Elliott asked Steven for his thoughts about Eduardo’s, to which Steven replied “It’s Italian”. From that moment, and in just three and a half weeks, Eduardo’s Italian was rebranded and relaunched.

The dream team shared their passion for Italian food at Eduardo’s Italian restaurant by introducing a brand new menu inspired by the flavours of Italy. The delicious tasting menu, specially crafted by the renowned celebrity chef Steven Saunders of Ready Steady Cook fame, featured several delectable dishes alongside complementary wines to accompany each personally designed course.

Colin Phillips, who had travelled from Los Alcazares with his wife Gaynor, was delighted with the tasty menu, and said “The food is delicious, they will do well here.”

Steven has created two menus, Italian street food or a la carte. The street food menu includes dishes such as Sicilian arancini with Taleggio cheese and truffle, whilst the a la carte menu includes such delectable dishes as Sicilian monkfish & clam stew with borlotti beans, Nduja sausage, tomatoes, capers, raisins & olives.

Combined with carefully selected Italian wines, Eduardo’s has true Italian style.

Speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News, Steven explained his passion for Eduardo’s Italian. “When my friend, Elliott Wright, first invited me to dinner at Eduardo’s in Villamartin, I thought it was a long drive from Marbella and didn’t know what to expect.

“As we drove up, our conversation revolved around Eduardo (Eddie), Elliott’s father, who first opened Eduardo’s La Plaza in 2001. He sadly passed away two years ago. Elliott has continued his father’s legacy with pride and passion.

“When I laid my eyes on Eduardo’s for the first time, my only thought was “Ciao Bella!” Elliott then told me his grandparents were from Sorrento, Italy. As we sat down for the first time in the restaurant, I could imagine fresh lemons, basil and flowers, which inspired the menu”. Elliott and Steven then decided to form a new business relationship, with Steven creating the new menus in just eight days.

Elliott also spoke about his new venture. “It’s a new concept, new food, so for launch night, even though we can cater for 300 to 400 people, we have kept it to 100. From there we can push on and grow.

“We came up for lunch about a month ago and I asked Steve what he thought. He said he saw it as an Italian – a high end Italian, but with the cost of living crisis we can serve pasta and other foods for people who don’t have the budget.

“I thought it was a great idea, and asked Steve if he would like a crack at it, and it was decided. Steve is incredible, there’s not much he doesn’t know about food”.

A film crew from the Channel 5 programme Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun also attended. Cameraman Howard Smith and assistant Tanya Patel explained that the programme also likes to highlight lifestyle differences, hence their presence at Eduardo’s Italian.

Eduardo’s has long been famed as the premier restaurant on the Orihuela Costa and now boasts a gastronomic experience with an authentic Italian ambience that is second to none.

Whatever the occasion, Eduardo’s Restaurant ensures that you receive a first class dining experience, either al fresco on the shady terrace, which overlooks the beautiful Villamartin Plaza with its stunning palm trees, or alternatively, the interior of Eduardo’s provides a modern, friendly atmosphere with its beautiful blue Mediterranean theme.

Eduardo’s in Costa Blanca’s Villamartin is part of the group which includes Olivia’s in La Cala, de Mijas on the Costa del Sol and is the vision of Elliott Wright.