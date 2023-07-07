Discover the Heart of Sevilla: A Journey Through The City’s Neighbourhoods

By Betty Henderson • 07 July 2023 • 16:39

Santa Cruz is one of Sevilla's most emblematic neighbourhoods. Photo credit: Betty Henderson

SEVILLA, the city where I live, has captivated generations of people with its inescapable beauty and charm.

Today, I’m bringing you along on a cultural tour of the city around each of the biggest neighbourhoods in the city centre, telling you the unmissable stops for a trip to Sevilla.

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, in the heart of Sevilla, exudes history and romance. Its narrow streets, balconies draped in bougainvillaea, and hidden courtyards conceal thousands of years of history.

This neighbourhood boasts three UNESCO heritage sites, including the awe-inspiring cathedral and the magnificent Alcazar Palace.

The Moorish influence is evident in the intricate azulejos and the labyrinthine streets, designed for shade and privacy. Santa Cruz, once known as ‘La Juderia’, also carries traces of its Jewish history.

With traditional tapas bars and the sounds of Spanish guitar, it captures the essence of authentic Andalucian culture.

Arenal

Arenal, located by the river, blends tradition and modernity. It houses the city’s Maestranza bullring and offers a unique mix of century-old bars and trendy boutiques. Arenal is perfect for souvenir shopping and enjoying traditional cuisine.

Triana

Crossing the Puente de Isabel II bridge, we reach Triana, the birthplace of flamenco. This neighbourhood seems to brim with history, charm, and a distinct creative identity. Tablaos and peñas echo with the sounds of flamenco. Triana also features a covered market and ceramics workshops, adding to its bohemian atmosphere.

Los Remedios

Further south along the river is Los Remedios, a peaceful residential neighbourhood. Its large Parque de los Principes park provides a haven for walking, picnicking and outdoor activities, away from the bustling city centre. Los Remedios also hosts the Sevilla’s iconic Feria de Abril.

El Porvenir

Heading back across the river, we find El Porvenir, home to the iconic Plaza de España. This architectural wonder, created for the 1928 Expo, features an ornate a semi-circle design with a mural for each city in the country as well as towers you can climb for a look over the plaza and its picturesque moat, complete with rowing boats. Surrounding the plaza is the serene María Luisa Park, offering manicured gardens, fountains, and shaded lawns for relaxation.

In a city as enchanting as Sevilla, each of its neighbourhoods offer a glimpse into the city’s rich history and culture. From the Moorish history of Santa Cruz to the artistic charm of Triana, each of Sevilla’s neighbourhoods have a story to tell.