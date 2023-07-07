Dutch Government Collapses Dramatically After Argument Over Flow Of Migrants

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 21:21

Image of Dutch leader Mark Rutte. Credit: Martijn Beekman/Netherlands Govt image

After just 18 months in office, Mark Rutte’s coalition government collapsed this evening, Friday, July 7.

According to media sources in the Netherlands, the dramatic moment came after the four political parties involved in the coalition failed to reach an agreement on measures to curb the flow of migrants.

Dutch news agency ANP, as well as broadcasting outlets NOS and RTL all reported the breakdown of the government. Mark Rutte is the longest-serving Dutch leader of all time but he was reportedly unable to control the outcome after presiding over today’s meeting.

Today’s meeting again failed to reach a result

As reported by RTL, in recent days, members of the cabinet met for the umpteenth time to negotiate migration. The four parties all believed that there should be a grip on asylum, but VVD and CDA advocated a much stricter approach than D66 and ChristenUnie.

The most thorny issue was that of family reunification. The VVD and CDA saw a restriction on this family reunification as a way to reduce the migration flow. But the ChristenUnie drew a red line in this.

For a while, a new proposal on family reunification seemed to save the Rutte IV cabinet. State Secretary Eric van der Brug came up with a so-called pause button for family reunification (the reunification of family members).

If the influx became too large then family reunification could be limited he suggested. However, ChristenUnie refused to agree with this proposal.

Mark Rutte is expected to address the media this evening

Prime Minister Mark Rutte will reportedly address the press this evening, following an extra called-in council of ministers. According to the National Information Service, the extra council of ministers will start around 21:30 pm this evening. It is not known how long it will last.

Attje Kuiken, the incumbent leader of the Labour Party, PvdA, in the House of Representatives, tweeted this evening: ‘Mark Rutte has retired. We want new elections soon. Because the Netherlands needs a cabinet that shows decisiveness and makes choices. Then we can opt for a more social and greener course’. Mark Rutte is uitgeregeerd. Wij willen snel nieuwe verkiezingen. Want Nederland heeft behoefte aan een kabinet dat daadkracht toont en keuzes maakt. Dan kunnen we kiezen voor een socialere en groenere koers. 👇https://t.co/KZyt82Ecip — Attje Kuiken (@attjekuiken) July 7, 2023 Fons Lambie, the political reporter RTL News, tweeted: ‘According to sources, the ChristenUnie was against the restriction of family reunification on principle. D66 had some amendment proposals, but due to the refusal of ChristenUnie, Rutte-IV was unable to continue. #eindeRutteIV’. Volgens bronnen was de ChristenUnie principieel tegen de beperking van gezinshereniging. D66 had nog wat wijzigingsvoorstellen, maar door de weigering van ChristenUnie kon Rutte-IV niet verder. #eindeRutteIV — Fons Lambie (@fonslambie) July 7, 2023 He then added: ‘The pleading about guilt started yesterday, but now continues: points are being made to the Christian Union, which remained principled, and points are being made to #Rutte that put things under high tension last week in order to force a breakthrough. #eindeRutteIV’. Het soebatten over schuldvraag begon gisteren al, maar gaat nu verder: er wordt gewezen naar de ChristenUnie, die principieel bleef en er wordt gewezen naar #Rutte die de boel de afgelopen week onder hoogspanning heeft gezet, om een doorbraak te forceren. #eindeRutteIV — Fons Lambie (@fonslambie) July 7, 2023

Geert Wilders, the PVV chairman wrote:’Cabinet fallen. Parliamentary debate requested on Monday by Tuesday at the latest. Quick elections now. Goodbye Rutte, Kaag and the rest! #Crisis #nieuweverkiezingen‘. Kabinet gevallen. Kamerdebat maandag uiterlijk dinsdag aangevraagd. Snel verkiezingen nu. Adieu Rutte, Kaag en de rest!#Crisis #nieuweverkiezingen — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 7, 2023