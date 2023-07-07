First Drop In Fuel Prices Since May And Prediction For Summer

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 9:54

Refuelling. Credit: kckate16 / Shutterstock.com.

This week saw fuel prices drop which ended the upward trend that it had maintained since the end of May. But what are the predictions for the summer?

According to data published by the European Union Oil Bulletin, figures show Diesel has fallen by 0.27 per cent and is now €1.437 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol, dropped by 0.43 per cent, at €1.591 per litre, writes Nuis Diario, Friday, June 7.

This time last year fuel prices were at their all-time highs due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. Petrol prices are almost 17 per cent cheaper than the past year. The fall is even more pronounced in diesel, which has become 23 per cent cheaper since then.

Despite this, prices are still higher than in the years leading up to 2022. When restrictions were lifted and normality was returning after the pandemic.

Nacho Rabadán, general director of CEES, the Spanish Confederation of Service Station Entrepreneurs commented: ‘Prices have moderated, but they are still too high.’

Price Predictions for The Summer

Typically, the summer season is when the highest levels of fuel consumption are recorded, according to data from the Corporation for Strategic Reserves of Petroleum Products (CORES). An expert warns that there are few forecasts that these will intensify the falls, while the tightness of the market can cause new rises.

Rabadán, also warned that problems experienced in refineries in the Netherlands, Romania and Germany this week have caused the European diesel market, which is always short, to become even more stressed.

He explained: ‘Although the United States and the Persian Gulf have been looked to to balance the supply, the former are supplying themselves during the high summer season, and the latter are directing exports to Southeast Asia.’

How will This Affect Spain?

‘By the end of July we can see new increases in diesel , unless the demand is lower than expected’, said a CEEES spokesperson. The increase in diesel is especially significant, since this fuel accounts for close to 75 per cent of the total sales made in Spain.