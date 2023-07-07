Flight Attendant Lists Unique Spanish Passenger Habits

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 18:34

Applause. Credit: BravissimoS/Shutterstock.com

A newly appointed Spanish flight attendant has noted patterns of behaviour that she claims are unique to Spanish passengers.

The young flight attendant, known as @ainoasserrano on her TikTok account, posted a two-and-a-half-minute video, in which she lists traits that she claims she has only seen in her fellow countrymen and women, according to 20minutos, Friday, July 7.

Although there are a large number of cultures living together in Spain, the truth is that when it comes to behaviour, most Spaniards tend to follow the same rules. Or at least, so says this particular cabin crew member.

Passenger Stereotypes

The young woman, named Ainoa, has only been working as a cabin crew member for two months, but it never ceases to amaze her how Spaniards are the only ones who behave this way.

The rookie flight attendant starts off: ‘I have been working as a flight attendant for about two months and I have made many flights to Spain, so I have flown with many Spaniards, and these are patterns that are repeated in Spanish people on flights.’

A Round of Applause When The Plane Lands

‘What’s wrong with us? I mean, why do we Spaniards applaud when the plane lands? It doesn’t make any sense, it’s not like when you get off the bus and say thank you to the driver. I swear, I haven’t seen it in any other country, in any other nationality,’ she pondered with a bemused expression.

She also mentioned other things that she said came as a surprise is how the Spaniards, unlike passengers of other nationalities, do not consume food or drink during the entire journey. She also claims they have a habit of complaining about everything and talking loudly.

She concluded her observations: ‘Of course, this is neither better nor worse than other countries, it is simply what we Spaniards do, and I have learnt it, although logically I already knew it, because I have also done it myself.’ Summing up the young woman concluded how she too has also ‘sinned’ by committing the same acts.

The video already has picked up more than 381,600 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments giving their opinions. Some have responded to explain the reason behind their behaviour: ‘I applaud for the relief of not having died on the flight.’ While another explained that ‘the food on the plane is lousy as well as being very expensive.’