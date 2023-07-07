By Anna Ellis • 07 July 2023 • 15:17

Free tickets to enjoy sunset at the lighthouse in Almeria. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almeria.

The Port Authority of Almeria (APA) is inviting local residents and tourists to enjoy the sunset from the Lighthouse of Almeria.

From July 14 and every Thursday until September 13 the Port Authority is set to organise free excursions for people to enjoy the sunset in the port enclave which is where a great panoramic view of the city can also be seen.

For the Sunset at the Lighthouse events, the Councillor for Tourism, Joaquin Perez de la Blanca, has confirmed the Council will put on free transfer buses from the Muelle de Levante to the lighthouse.

The president of the APA, Rosario Soto, confirmed: “To liven up every Thursday afternoon during sunset at the lighthouse of Almeria and in a bid to encourage younger visitors, the trip will be enlivened with live music by the Orquesta Joven de Almeria (OJAL).”

Those interested in joining in the fun with Sunset at the Lighthouse must obtain their free ticket in the form of a QR code which will be sent to their email address once they have registered via the cultural agenda website of the Port Authority of Almeria.

Places are limited to 200 people each day given the capacity of the buses.

The buses will leave every Thursday at 7:30.PM from the Muelle de Levante, in the area that will be marked out next to the Port Authority building.

Rosario Soto has also indicated that at least one Thursday evening will be available for people with reduced mobility, depending on demand.

The president also pointed out the Port of Almeria’s commitment to activities which reinforce the port-city relationship through culture, leisure and sport, such as the visits to the English Cable or the Port Race, to name but a few which have been held or are currently open; she has also advanced that work is already underway on the planning of the cultural agenda for next year.