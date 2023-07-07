Jackass Star Arrested In London For Jumping Off Tower Bridge

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 15:36

Steve-O in London. Credit: Steve-O/Facebook.com

STAR of the infamous Jackass series, Steve-O, found himself in hot water with British Police yesterday after jumping off a well-known London landmark.

On Thursday, July, 6, Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known to Jackass fans as Steve-O, took things too far and ended up being detained by London Police.

He posted a message on his Facebook page: ‘I asked for a professional photographer in London to shoot me illegally climbing onto the roof of a big, red double-decker bus, and @mikechudley absolutely killed it!

‘The bus driver was really cool about the surprise, too— I promised him we would obscure anything identifiable about him or his individual bus! What a day I had yesterday, check TMZ to see how I ended up in a cop car!’

Wimbledon-born Steve, widely known for his dangerous stunts, was in London promoting his XXX-rated ‘Bucket List’ tour of England. The shows which begin today at York’s Barbican, will see him visit Birmingham, Guildford and Southend, before finishing at the Hackney Empire in London.

Yesterday the daredevil was filmed bedecked in all sorts of Union Jack paraphernalia on London’s Tower Bridge. His outfit consisted of a Union Jack hat, with matching shorts and socks, and a T-shirt boldly proclaiming, ‘I love London.’

The footage briefly shows him opening a Union Jack umbrella before he is seen jumping off into the River Thames below, which prompted screams from onlookers.

He emerged from the depths still wearing his hat before he was arrested by waiting police officers. He stopped to give a brief plug for his forthcoming London show before he was whisked away in a police car.

In response to his London bus escapade in which he promised the driver anonymity, some fans pointed out on Facebook: ‘With the ad on the back (including bus #47) and the 151-153 in the photo also with the shadows of the accomplices they can definitely pin it on a driver.’