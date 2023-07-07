Jackass Star Arrested In London For Jumping Off Tower Bridge

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 15:36
Steve-O in London.
Credit: Steve-O/Facebook.com
STAR of the infamous Jackass series, Steve-O, found himself in hot water with British Police yesterday after jumping off a well-known London landmark.
On Thursday, July, 6, Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known to Jackass fans as Steve-O, took things too far and ended up being detained by London Police.
He posted a message on his Facebook page: ‘I asked for a professional photographer in London to shoot me illegally climbing onto the roof of a big, red double-decker bus, and @mikechudley absolutely killed it!
‘The bus driver was really cool about the surprise, too— I promised him we would obscure anything identifiable about him or his individual bus! What a day I had yesterday, check TMZ to see how I ended up in a cop car!’
Wimbledon-born Steve, widely known for his dangerous stunts, was in London promoting his XXX-rated ‘Bucket List’ tour of England. The shows which begin today at York’s Barbican, will see him visit Birmingham, Guildford and Southend, before finishing at the Hackney Empire in London.
Yesterday the daredevil was filmed bedecked in all sorts of Union Jack paraphernalia on London’s Tower Bridge. His outfit consisted of a Union Jack hat, with matching shorts and socks, and a T-shirt boldly proclaiming, ‘I love London.’
The footage briefly shows him opening a Union Jack umbrella before he is seen jumping off into the River Thames below, which prompted screams from onlookers.
He emerged from the depths still wearing his hat before he was arrested by waiting police officers. He stopped to give a brief plug for his forthcoming London show before he was whisked away in a police car.
In response to his London bus escapade in which he promised the driver anonymity, some fans pointed out on Facebook: ‘With the ad on the back (including bus #47) and the 151-153 in the photo also with the shadows of the accomplices they can definitely pin it on a driver.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.