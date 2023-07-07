By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 13:15

image: twitter

Joe Biden’s popularity as a president has never been lower after recent polls were conducted throughout the US as his health continues to be a worrying topic of discussion.

There was a lot of controversy and differing of opinions when Biden replaced Donald Trump as the president of the United States with the country seemingly split in terms of who they ante to run the country.

The people who shouted and screamed about Biden’s inability to run the country effectively are perhaps being proven right as many rumours and leaks have emerged about his dealing behind the scenes with China and Ukraine.

Biden has never been more unpopular

The leaks aren’t even having to do much work to try and get Biden to look poor and show what he’s really doing at the White House as he is seemingly his own worst enemy given his age and worrying decline in mental ability.

This is because just last week, Biden was caught on camera claiming that he had ‘sold a lot of state secrets‘ which saw him awkwardly laugh after realising he shouldn’t have even murmured those words in private never mind in a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.

All of his latest failings and clear lack of good health has seen his popularity among the US people fall lower than any of his 14 predecessors which shows just how worrying of a time it is for the people of the US.

How much longer can people ignore Biden’s health?

When Biden was voted in as president he did indeed do it quite impressively by receiving the most votes out of any single person running for office in the history of the US, but now a YouGov survey has shown that 67% of voters believe he is too old to be running the country and thus, being the most powerful man in the world.

While many are focussing on his age, that could well be the least of their worries because as is shown in the above video, Biden is now struggling to string sentences together when out in public and speaking to people.

Therefore, even for the people that didn’t and still don’t want Biden running the country, there has to be a human level of concern because he is clearly unwell and should be relaxing and enjoying his latter years, not being put up as a puppet for other people’s benefit to run the country.