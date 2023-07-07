Lack Of Water May Cause Problems

By Lisa Zeffertt • 07 July 2023 • 11:21

Washing down streets with non-potable water Credit: Benalmadena Council

DROUGHT is a common problem in the Costa del Sol and currently, the reservoirs are only 30 per cent full.

According to the Spanish Meteorological Agency, since the start of this year until mid-May, Spain has received 28 per cent less rain than expected, impacting not only the agricultural sector but the tourist sector in the height of peak season.

Necessary measures aimed at saving on water consumption have been applied to guarantee the supply of water, while maintaining a normal standard of activity for the tourism sector.

This week, the Drought Management Commission, under the Junta de Andalucia, extended the limitations on the use of water and pointed out the need to reduce consumption in this area by 10 per cent.

Faced with this situation, municipalities have been carrying out different measures to reduce water consumption.

In Torremolinos, the council led by Margarita del Cid decided to cut off the water supply to 50 per cent of the showers on the beaches until August 31.

Along with this, municipal sources say that since last June they have cut by 30 per cent the consumption of water for irrigation of green areas to limit maintenance to a minimum.

In Fuengirola, no decision has been made to stop water supply to beach showers, but an awareness campaign has been launched for beach users.

Posters, placed on the showers themselves, implore users to practice responsible water consumption.

Another measure that has been carried out by the council is the use of non-potable water for washing the streets, originating from a municipally-owned well and this will also be trialled in Benalmadena once formal approval has been received.

In Axarquia, water supplies have been cut off at night in various municipalities. Due to the severity of the drought risk, measures have been issued across the country to conserve

water supplies.