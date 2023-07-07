Local Mayor Brings In €500 Fine For Eating on THIS Beach

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 21:03

Mayor Ignazio Locci. Credit: Ignazio Locci/Facebook.com

New rules instigated by a local mayor have resulted in a crackdown, which could see hungry holidaymakers getting into trouble.

Visitors to Sardinia need to be on guard when visiting the beach at Sant’Antioco in Sardinia. Ignazio Locci, the town’s mayor has introduced some unusual council restrictions, writes Metro, Friday, July 7.

There are now a staggering 23 activities that have been prohibited on its beach which have reportedly stunned locals and tourists alike.

Peckish holidaymakers can say goodbye to tucking into a tasty pizza, or even a nice cooling ice cream, after town Mayor, Ignazio Locci brought in new council bylaws.

As mentioned, eating food of any kind is banned, as is using stones to stabilise a sunshade. And as for sport, forget it.

Anyone caught eating could face a fine of up to €500 (£430). The reason for the ban, according to local authorities, was to put an end to large gatherings that reportedly got out of hand and ended sometimes ended in disorderly conduct. Another reason they claim was to reduce litter.

However, the move has been criticised by local media on the island, which attracts scores of visitors from the mainland as well as abroad.

On Wednesday, Mr Locci spoke out to defend the radical decision: ‘If it can help in making people stick to the rule then yes, I am absolutely against the fact that you eat anything on the beach.

‘We continue to see lunches by the sea with banquets in “Fantozzi style” featuring huge watermelons, lasagne and sliced bread.’

‘I acknowledge that the ban may appear exaggerated. But in just appealing to common sense, our eyes have often been closed on too many fronts.’

A full-scale meal is one thing but the new ruling prohibits snacks, with strict adherence to the rules even if offenders take their litter with them.

One anonymous local man who lives in Sant’Antioco, said: ‘This means we are prevented from eating anything even if we spend the whole day on the beach? My kids and I can’t buy some ice cream and eat it under our sunshade?’

One woman added: ‘This means I can’t provide my girl with a snack when she joins the town’s holiday camp for kids? That’s a bit weird.’