Manchester United Legend Admitted To Intensive Care After Suffering Brain Haemmorhage

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 19:59

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Edwin van der Sar, the former Manchester United goalkeeper was admitted to an intensive care unit this Friday, July 7.

The 52-year-old Dutch international star is said to have been on holiday in Croatia when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. He is reported to be in stable condition, according to a statement released by the Dutch footballing giants Ajax.

‘On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you’, read the message on Twitter.

A tweet from Old Trafford read: ‘Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin’.

Another of his former clubs sent him wishes for a speedy recovery. Premier League side Fulham tweeted. ‘Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you’.

He won the Champions League twice with two different clubs

During his glittering football career, the Dutch keeper lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy on two occasions, with different teams.

Edwin was part of what was dubbed the ‘golden generation’ in Amsterdam when Ajax was a massive club on the European stage. They beat Milan 1-0 in the 1995 final, with Patrick Kluivert, aged 18 years and 327 days, becoming the youngest player to score in a Champions League final

In 1999, he made the switch to play for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. After two seasons, England came calling and he ended up in London with Fulham in 2001.

A second Champions League medal came his way after moving to Manchester United. In 2008, they hoisted the famous trophy after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties in Russia.

As a result, Edwin joined an exclusive club of eight players to win the competition with more than one club. He finally retired in 2011.

On the international stage with the Netherlands, Edwin was capped 130 times by his country. Until he was overtaken in 2017 by Wesley Sneijder, he held the record as the most-capped Dutch player.

Edwin resigned from Ajax after 11 seasons on the board

After finishing third with Ajax in the Eredivisie last season, Van Der Sar made the decision to quit the Dutch legends.

‘After almost eleven years on the board, I am done. We have experienced wonderful things together, but it has also been an incredibly tough period’, he said in a statement.

He continued: ‘I am very grateful for the people I have met and worked with during my second career at Ajax, and what we have achieved and been through together. I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things’.

‘It doesn’t feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign’, Edwin concluded.